Analyst Sends Worrying Message About Alabama Quarterback Battle

The Alabama quarterback is far from settled following the program’s A-Day spring game on April 22 — and CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah had a worrying message about the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback battle. Mainly, that it’ll bleed into the fall.

“The Crimson Tide are holding one of the most high-profile quarterback competitions in the nation,” Jeyarajah wrote. “Sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson both looked inconsistent in their first efforts, combining for three interceptions on 63 combined pass attempts. Milroe threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but Simpson also showed off his speed with a 45-yard run. With Bryce Young off to the NFL and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on the sideline, the Crimson Tide have work to do to return to national contention. Neither quarterback was able to separate themselves during the spring game, meaning the battle will continue into the fall.”

As the old saying goes, if you have two starting quarterback options, you actually have none. With the Crimson Tide not being particularly close to finding a QB1 after true freshman Dylan Lonergan looked more in command of the offense than either Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson, Alabama is in an unenviable position following spring practice.

Alabama Fans Must Be ‘Patient’ With Quarterback Room

Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans understands Alabama fans’ frustrations with the quarterback situation, but still pleaded for patience with a position group that is low on experience.

“The reality for Alabama Football in the 2023 season is it will not have a quarterback with the special skills of Bryce Young,” Evans wrote. “Given the run of Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young, Crimson Tide fans are conditioned to QBs as game-changers. In the current Alabama Football quarterback room, there are potential game-changing quarterbacks. How good any of them can become is not known. Each one has at least, a solid package of skills. What they don’t have yet is enough experience, and for that Alabama fans will have to be patient.:

Evans doesn’t think anything was settled by A-Day, and even went as far as to say that nothing of value was learned from the intrasquad exhibition.

“The Spring Game provided no solid indication of who QB1 will be,” Evans wrote. “The format minimized Jalen Milroe’s greatest strength. Ty Simpson sprained the thumb on his throwing hand late in the first quarter. Alabama receivers dropped passes in bunches. As fans, we learned nothing of value.”

Tyler Buchner Can Be ‘Strong Fit’ For Alabama Offense

Volunteer Country’s Evan Crowell believes Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner would be a “strong fit” in Alabama’s offense due to his physical traits — and Crowell also believes the prospect of Buchner playing under former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is an “interesting” one.

“The possibility of Buchner joining forces with Rees at Alabama has ignited excitement among Crimson Tide fans,” Crowell wrote. “Rees has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks, having helped elevate Ian Book’s game during his tenure at Notre Dame. Buchner’s athleticism and arm talent could be a strong fit for Alabama’s high-powered offense, and the prospect of him learning under Rees is interesting.”

Buchner’s arrival would only further the quarterback uncertainty in Tuscaloosa should he decide to transfer to Alabama this spring.