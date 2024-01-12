Alabama Football Strikes $12 Million Move for Coach as Top Candidates Pass

The Alabama Crimson Tide have found their next coach in Washington Huskies’ Kalen DeBoer, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It remains to be seen if DeBoer was Alabama’s top choice after the school appeared to get freezed out by a number of additional top candidates.

Bama likely helped several veteran head coaches get raises thanks to the vacancy created by Nick Saban’s retirement. Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian and Florida State’s Mike Norvell are among those who reaffirmed their commitment to their current schools amid rumors. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that Norvell signed an eight-year deal eclipsing $80 million to remain with the Seminoles.

“DeBoer had emerged as the Crimson Tide’s top target before three other possible candidates, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, withdrew from the search and affirmed their commitments to their current schools over the past two days,” Thamel wrote in a January 12, 2024 article titled, “Sources: Washington’s DeBoer, Bama negotiating head-coach job.”



Alabama Football Rumors: Kalen DeBoer Declined Washington’s Offer Topping $8.4 Million Annually

Play

We do know that DeBoer had a hefty buyout of $12 million, per Thamel. This was second only to Lanning’s massive $20 million buyout of the candidates initially linked to the Alabama opening. Teams are typically responsible for paying the new coach’s buyout in addition to the new contract figures.

Terms of DeBoer’s deal with the Crimson Tide have yet to be disclosed. We can deduct DeBoer is likely earning more than $8 million annually given Washington’s final offer eclipsed this.

“Washington made a strong push to keep Kalen DeBoer, attempting to make him one of the country’s Top 10 coaches, per sources,” Thamel detailed on a January 12 message on X. “They offered to double his current base of $4.2 million (before bonuses).”

The Crimson Tide are sure to pitch this as DeBoer being the team’s top choice all along. This could be the case as opposing coaches look to leverage Bama for a raise at their current school. After just two seasons, DeBoer transformed a struggling Washington team all the way to the championship game after a perfect 13-0 regular season.

Dan Lanning on Alabama Rumors: ‘The Ducks Aren’t Going Anywhere & I’m Not Leaving’

Lanning used the opportunity to make a recruiting pitch for players to come to Oregon. The Ducks coach dropped a video on social media detailing his decision to remain in Eguene. The January 11 video received close to 12 million views on X just one day after posting.

“If you’re scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us,” the caption of the video read at the end. “The Ducks aren’t going anywhere, and I’m not leaving.”

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Amid Bama Chatter: ‘It’s a Great Day to be a Longhorn!’

Sarkisian also posted a response on X amid rumors about Bama’s potential interest in the team’s former assistant. The Longhorns coach also expressed his desire to remain at Texas.

“It’s a Great Day to be a Longhorn!!” Sarkisian said in a January 11 message on X.

Horns247 Sports’ Chip Brown reported on January 12 that Sarkisian and Texas were nearing a contract extension. DeBoer will make his debut as Alabama football coach against Western Kentucky on August 31.