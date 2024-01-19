Alabama Football: Potential $800,000 Star QB Bolts Bama in Mass Exodus

The Alabama Crimson Tide are losing another star in the transfer portal and this one is significant in quarterback Julian Sayin. The five-star quarterback had already enrolled at Alabama and practiced with the team during the College Football Playoff.

Saying is widely considered the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 class. Following Nick Saban’s retirement, Sayin is the latest Crimson Tide player to likely be leaving Tuscaloosa. New head coach Kalen DeBoer is seeing a growing number of players entering the transfer portal.

“The reason for Sayin initiating the process to depart Alabama, sources said, is that he came to play for Saban,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote in a January 19, 2024 story titled, “Sources: Alabama’s touted QB recruit Julian Sayin to enter portal.” “Since Saban abruptly retired, Sayin is going to explore his options.

“Sayin’s eventual entry into the transfer portal is one of the biggest additions this offseason. He is considered a unanimous five-star recruit and earned MVP honors at the Elite 11 finals heading into his senior year.”

Alabama Transfer Portal: Julian Sayin Joins Former Bama Stars Caleb Downs & Isaiah Bond

The news comes after DeBoer landed transfer quarterback Austin Mack from Washington. On3.com projects Sayin’s NIL value to be $814,000.

This estimates puts him among the top 20 most valuable college football players in On3’s projections. CBS Sports’ Bud Elliott believes Alabama faces a challenge as Crimson Tide players can land two to three times more money at other schools. Players were willing to play for less money to be coached by Saban.

Alabama is already in danger of losing star conerback Caleb Downs and top receiver Isaiah Bond. Both players are among the sizable number of individuals to enter the transfer portal since DeBoer took over at Bama.

Here is a look at some of Mack’s highlights.

Alabama Football Rumors: Where Will Star QB Julian Sayin Transfer?

Sources: Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process on Friday, per sources. pic.twitter.com/TVpwQth7ic — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

The good news for Alabama is starting quarterback Jalen Milroe has indicated his desire to remain in Tuscaloosa. Who are the early favorites to land Sayin in the college football transfer portal?

Bama fans will not like to hear this, but the Georgia Bulldogs were the other top contender to land Sayin, per On3. Additional contenders in Sayin’s recruitment included LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

The Bulldogs could be an appealing landing spot given Kirby Smart lost fellow five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola to Nebraska. Sayin is drawing comparisons to former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

“Julian Sayin’s accuracy and feel as an in-structure passer reminds us of Mac Jones,” On3.com’s profile of Sayin detailed. “Sayin was more productive and plays in a spread offense, while Jones is bigger and worked primarily from under center at the prep level.”

Nick Saban Labeled Julian Sayin as an ‘Outstanding Player’

“Ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate, he’s smart.” Nick Saban discussed 2024 5-star QB signee Julian Sayin’s game on National Signing Day Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/KkcZJFLF7X — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 21, 2023

Saban labeled Sayin as an “outstanding player” after officially landing the star quarterback on National Signing Day. Given the addition of Mack, it will be interesting to see if Bama will still be in the market for another quarterback.

“Julian is outstanding player,” Saban told reporters on December 20. “[The] ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate, he’s smart, he’s had a great high school career and been one of the best players, most productive players in the country on a very consistent basis and we like him a lot.

“And I think, as I tell all players, you know, you really got to focus on your development. That’s the most important thing. What are you going to become? And I think he’s got the right mindset to do that.”