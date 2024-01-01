Alabama Football: Nick Saban Retirement Rumors Heat Up Ahead of Michigan

The Alabama Crimson Tide may be in the market for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Rumors continue to swirl about Nick Saban’s future heading into the College Football Playoff. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reports there is a growing buzz that Saban could retire at the end of the season.

“Meanwhile, the Saban retirement buzz started bubbling up about a month ago,” Dodd wrote in a December 31, 2023 article titled, “Why Alabama’s Nick Saban, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh could both move on after this College Football Playoff.” “Will perhaps the greatest college football coach of all time actually consider stepping down? One agent told CBS Sports his phone started blowing up within the last 30 days with informed conjecture that this could be it for Saban.

“In a way, that’s nothing new. Such talk has surfaced from time to time as Saban, 72, gets older and continues to stack championships. This might be more of that … or it might mean eight national titles is enough for the legend should Bama win it all again.”

Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Has Not Publicly Indicated He Is Considering Retirement

To be clear, Saban has not publicly indicated that he is close to retiring. During an interview with Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” at the start of the season, Saban indicated he still is enjoying coaching.

“When you don’t have the same amount of enjoyment and I think probably there’s always a time where it might be better if someone else did it,” Saban explained, per On3.com. “I don’t know for sure exactly how you know when that is. I love it.”

Bill Belichick’s Struggles With the Patriots Could Impact Nick Saban’s Decision at Alabama: Insider

Nick Saban & Bill Belichick talk about the greatness of Kobe Bryant 🎯

pic.twitter.com/E29IHBw8qX — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) August 26, 2023

Dodd’s reporting indicates that one factor could prompt Saban to have more urgency in walking away. Things have turned on Saban’s close friend Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Saban is keeping a close eye on Belichick’s situation, per Dodd.

“Whenever he goes out, it’s no secret Saban would like to do so on top at a time of his choosing,” Dodd adds. “It has to be concerning that his mentor, Bill Belichick, is experiencing the opposite near the end of his career.

“The New England Patriots have bottomed out at 4-12 in Belichick’s 24th season. One source close to Saban tells CBS Sports that Alabama’s coach has absolutely recognized that turn of events in New England.”

Rose Bowl: Rumors Abound About Jim Harbaugh’s Future at Michigan as Well

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has hired football agent Don Yee to represent him, sources tell me and @PeteThamel. Amongst others, Yee represents Tom Brady and Sean Payton and has deep NFL ties. pic.twitter.com/9fFe9yElNI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

If Alabama is able to hoist another trophy this season, the buzz is sure to grow about Saban’s future. This would give Saban an opportunity to retire as a champion.

First, Saban will need to lead his team to victory against Michigan. There has also been plenty of speculation about Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future.

Heavy Sports projections powered by Quarter4 give Alabama a 40% chance to defeat Michigan. The computer projections have Bama as a 3.5-point underdog in the Rose Bowl. A Bama win would pit the Crimson Tide against Texas or Washington in the title game.