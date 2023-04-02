Ex-Tide Running Back Ready for 2023 USFL Season

With the 2023 USFL season quickly approaching, former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is back in action for the reigning champion Birmingham Stallions.

In its first season back since 1986, the USFL saw major success. According to a July 2022 story published by the Sports Business Journal, average viewership across 36 regular season games was 715,000 viewers, and per Yahoo! Sports, the championship game peaked at over 1.8 million viewers.

Scarbrough’s team, the aforementioned Stallions, took home the inaugural championship trophy after an exciting back and forth game against the Philadelphia Stars in which the former five-star from Tuscaloosa, Alabama ran for 135 yards and a score.

THE BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS ARE USFL CHAMPIONS 🏆🐎 pic.twitter.com/HRvmuFhdId — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

The 2023 USFL season kicks off on April 15 as the Scarbrough and the Stallions look to begin their title defense with a win against the New Jersey Generals.

Scarbrough Dominated the USFL in 2022

After joining the Stallions at the midway point of the 2022 season in May, Scarbrough quickly made his presence felt, taking home Offensive Player of the Week honors in just his second week with the team.

Bo knows Offensive Player of the Week 💪 The votes are in and the Week 6 Offensive Player of the Week is @USFLStallions RB Bo Scarbrough 🐎🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/GTP54uZccu — USFL (@USFL) May 24, 2022

He appeared in six games total, finishing tenth in the league in total rushing yards, but averaging over 14.0 yards per carry, making him one of the most effective backs in the league.

Alongside the electrifying quarterback play from J’Mar Smith, Scarbrough’s bruising running style helped the Stallions cruise to a 9-1 regular season record in which the team saw an eight game win streak.

Heading into 2023, the offense is likely to revolve around those two players once more, and with a full season ahead of him, Scarbrough has a chance to truly assert his dominance this year much like he did in time with the Crimson Tide.

Scarbrough’s Path to the USFL

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Scarbrough initially attended Northridge High School before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season in August of 2013. According to a 2014 story from Al.com, Scarbrough absolutely dominated opposing defenses while at IMG, finishing his senior year with over 1,400 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in just 10 games.

He was rated by 247Sports as the No. 16 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 overall in the state of Alabama. Scarbrough was selected as an Under Armour All-American and committed to the Crimson Tide over a plethora of other offers.

As a freshman, Scarbrough sat behind Derrick Henry and appeared in just four games, but as a sophomore, the big bodied back took on a larger role within the offense, finishing the year with over 800 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns before suffering a leg injury in the final matchup of the season against Clemson.

After returning from his injury, Scarbrough split carries with then-junior Damien Harris and finished 2017 with 596 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, helping the Tide return to the national title game and defeat the Georgia Bulldogs.

Scarbrough declared for the 2018 NFL Draft and was picked up in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys, but was released just months later. He bounced around the NFL for the next few seasons, appearing in just seven games over a three year span before joining the Birmingham Stallions in 2022.