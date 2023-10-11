Alabama Insider Calls Ex-Safety Compared to Xavier McKinney Breakout Player

Alabama Crimson Tide football has a plethora of stars during their 5-1 nationally ranked start, some coming to Tuscaloosa with comparisons to past Tide legends in tow. But at the halfway point of the 2023 season, one holds this title by The Athletic’s Kennington Smith III: Breakout player for 2023.

In his midseason report released Wednesday, October 11, Smith named off cornerback Terrion Arnold as his breakout choice — the same Arnold who originally came to Alabama comparable to Xavier McKinney by 247Sports and started out his collegiate career as a safety.

“There are a few worthy candidates, but Arnold has grown from a question mark in 2022 to a legitimate high-level SEC defensive back in 2023,” Smith said. “His six pass deflections rank second in the conference, and he’s added an interception. As a result, the safety-turned-cornerback is one of the most integral parts of Alabama’s defense.”

Which Game Provided the Evidence That Arnold is Worthy of Breakout Label?

While Arnold has solidified himself as a legitimate starter for a stacked Alabama defense, Smith points out the Texas A&M contest on Saturday, October 7 in College Station as the one that proved he’s the breakout member of the Tide. And it’s because that was the game that saw Arnold tackle a new role efficiently.

“Last Saturday provided evidence as he moved to the star position when Malachi Moore went down to injury,” Smith wrote. “If Moore is out for an extended period, Arnold could become a multi-positional starter. His ascension is one of the key components in Alabama’s improved pass defense.”

Arnold ended his day with four tackles, one solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for a loss and a pass deflection. He helped the Tide pass defense surrender under 240 passing yards and prevented zero 100-yard receivers on the side of the Aggies.

Again, his play came on a positional switch from his natural cornerback spot. But if his high school evaluation by 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins was any indication, Arnold was bound to have a seamless transition to a new spot.

“Spent much of high school career lining up at safety, but athletic and long enough in the arms to work out on the boundary,” was one excerpt Ivins wrote before adding how Arnold is a “High IQ football player that quickly reads and reacts.”

And it was the national director of scouting Ivins who gave Arnold the McKinney comparison while also anointing the Class of 2021 signing as a future NFL first round talent.

Arnold Statement About Nick Saban Won Over Fans

There was one moment that won over Tide fans regarding Arnold before the Texas A&M game. And it was considered an uncomfortable moment for Arnold.

He was seen getting an earful from his head coach Nick Saban on the sidelines of the Tide’s September 30 game at Mississippi State. But when asked about that moment, Arnold flashed a smile then gave an answer that won over a lot of fans.

“Obviously, you’ve got to ask questions because you got to see what he wants so he can make that adjustment on the field,” Arnold said. “He was telling me the time of the blitz on the motion. But when he said that, it was kind of one of those things where you just have to not hear how he’s saying it, but you have to hear what he said.”

Arnold added how that moment wasn’t uncomfortable at all for him. He’s actually most uncomfortable when Saban doesn’t say anything to him.

“I feel that the relationship that I have with him, that I can take coaching like that. And it’s hard coaching. And when you choose to come here, you never know when he can chew you out. But like people say [here] — you should be more worried when he’s not saying something,” Saban said.