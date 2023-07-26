Analyst Suggests Ex-Alabama Star Joins Dalvin Cook With AFC Contender

In past seasons, the thought of Dalvin Cook and past Alabama Crimson Tide star Josh Jacobs linking together would sound more like for a Pro Bowl roster.

But what are the chances the two running back stars do become teammates? Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton offered this stirring suggestion on Wednesday, July 26: The Miami Dolphins should acquire the Ex-Tide running back from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacobs’ name has emerged as the new subject of trade rumblings following the Raiders and the Pro Bowl running back not agreeing to terms on an extension — which became an added subject to the growing scrutiny and questions of how valuable running backs really are financially in today’s NFL.

Can the 2 Work Together in Miami?

While Jacobs is facing a rather murky future in Sin City, the four-time Pro Bowler Cook continues to see his name linked to numerous AFC East possibilities.

His name was mentioned by fans and analysts multiple times for the New York Jets, who are currently dealing with Breece Hall being on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list during their training camp. Cook was additionally mentioned as a possibility for the Dolphins as last season’s leading rusher Raheem Mostert is up in his years (31 once the season begins) and has even told reporters that adding Cook “would be good” for the franchise.

Cook, however, told The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, July 24 that he hasn’t received any contract offers from both AFC East teams.

Still, Cook isn’t being ruled out as a Dolphins possibility with the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned the Dolphins as a team that might be interested in Cook. Moton, though, adds that if true about the Dolphins’ interest in Cook, Miami could also consider a trade for Jacobs.

“The Dolphins have a solid running back group with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. They also selected De’Von Achane in the third round of this year’s draft. But if Miami has its eyes on a top-tier running back, Jacobs can fill that need,” Moton writes.

Moton adds how Mostert’s comments about Cook can also mean the veteran welcoming in the 2022 rushing champion to add to their pursuit of the franchise’s third Vince Lombardi Trophy — and end a title dry spell stretching all the way back to 1974.

There’s another reason behind Moton’s thought of Miami for Jacobs, though. And it has to deal with one past Alabama teammate of his.

Alabama Reunion Would Take Place in South Beach

If Miami finds a way to orchestrate a trade for Jacobs, it brings a Tuscaloosa reunion for the RB.

He’d rejoin his former college quarterback for two seasons at ‘Bama Tua Tagovailoa, who is also his own subject of contract extension talks. But Moton brings forth this reasoning why the arrival of Jacobs can work in South Beach.

“If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to struggle with injuries after missing 14 games in his three terms, the Dolphins may be forced to rely heavily on their ground game for multiple outings in the upcoming campaign,” Moton wrote.

Tagovailoa, despite putting together a career-best season that saw his first 3,000-yard season and 25 touchdowns, still dealt with concussions during the year. Miami ended up rotating between three quarterbacks during their playoff run.

But outside of Tagovailoa, Jacobs would also rejoin his 2018 Tide teammate Jaylen Waddle if Miami ends up making a run at the Raider.