Alabama Recruiting: Tide Snatches 5-Star Transfer From Michigan

All along, it never seemed that Domani Jackson was all that committed to USC, even going back to when he originally passed on Alabama and signed with the Trojans, in December of 2021. Alabama recruiting rumors long held that the Tide would sweep away the California native, but USC ultimately held on—at least until Jackson hit the transfer portal 10 days ago. Now, Jackson has given Alabama a pre-Rose Bowl win, as he has agreed to transfer to Tuscaloosa two years after turning down Nick Saban.

Michigan, Alabama’s foe in the college football playoffs on New Year’s Day, was also making a push for Jackson, but missed out.

Jackson originally was close to committing to Alabama when he was coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, two years ago. But USC kept defensive backs coach Donte Williams on staff after hiring new coach Lincoln Riley, and that swayed Jackson. Williams had been Jackson’s primary recruiter.

“Honestly, if Donte wasn’t coming back, I would be going to ‘Bama,” Jackson said, per the L.A. Times. “That’s my guy. He’s been recruiting me since eighth grade and I believe in him.”

Williams, though, left the Trojans for a similar job at Georgia this month, and that was that for Jackson. On December 19th, Jackson was in the transfer portal. This past week, Jackson was spotted with Nick Saban at Rose Bowl practice, and sealed the deal.

Alabama Recruiting: Domani Jackson Has Speed to Burn

Even as a sophomore, Jackson is considered a first-round NFL prospect. He will have a good chance to showcase his skills with Alabama, which is projected to lose cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold in the first round of the NFL draft.

As Alabama recruiting targets go, Domani Jackson is about as good as it gets. His scouting report from 24/7 Sports:

“Long, well-built corner with an NFL body right now. Is all of 6-1, 190 pounds with long arms and plays a physical game. Has tremendous straight line speed and has run in the low 10.5-100m range. Excels in press coverage and can bully opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Has the speed to turn and run with any receiver but needs to continue to improve his ball awareness and tracking the football. is very good in run support and will come up and unload on a running back or receiver. Can be a bit grabby at times and needs to improve on not trying to be overly physical in coverage down the field. Has improved his ball skills and could be a factor as a kick or punt returner in college.”

Nick Saban Addresses Transfer Portal

As for Nick Saban, he has done his best to manage the transfer portal as part of his typical Alabama recruiting duties—though, there is an extra layer of challenge added when part of his mission is to advise his current players on whether or not to transfer out of Tuscaloosa.

The portal opened on December 3, and will close on January 2. The Tide could lose five players to transfers, though none have been major contributors, and one is transferring to play lacrosse. In addition to Domani Jackson, Alabama recruiting was boosted by the addition of former five-star recruit LT Overton from Texas A&M.

Saban said he told players about the portal: “Some of you have issues about transition in terms of your future. You don’t have to do it in a vacuum. We’re here to help you. Come talk to us about it.”

He added that, “We’re hopeful all of our players will want to stay on our team and contribute to the preparation and success that we have in the opportunity we have playing the best team in the country.”