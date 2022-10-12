ESPN Shock Jock Believes Alabama Can’t Beat Tennessee Without Bryce Young

When the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on October 15, there will be a much different feel for the Third Saturday in October matchup than there’s been in quite some time. Since a narrow win for Nick Saban’s championship 2015 squad, the Volunteers haven’t come within 3 touchdowns in a one-sided rivalry Tennessee hasn’t won since 2006.

In 2022, both teams are undefeated, and Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is being touted as a top Heisman contender. That hype comes from putting up the 3rd best quarterback rating in the country and throwing 10 touchdowns to 0 interceptions on 1,432 yards through the air. For the Crimson Tide, the lack of their starter, Bryce Young, and the struggles of his primary backup, Jalen Milroe, has them looking vulnerable on the road — particularly since they nearly lost to Texas Week 2 before a 4th quarter comeback and were on the ropes until the final frame Week 5 after Arkansas knocked Alabama’s defending Heisman out of commission in the first half.

Because of those road woes and the uncertainty under center, Stephen A. Smith told Paul Finebaum on the October 12 edition of ESPN “First Take” that for the first time in a long time, he is picking Alabama to lose. “For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going to lose a game,” Smith said. “It’s the God’s honest truth. In the last three or four years that I’ve been on this show, I’ve never sat up here on a weekend and thought Alabama was going to lose. I actually never thought they would lose a game in four years until today.”

Smith believes that Tennessee has nothing to lose and everything to gain this coming Saturday. “Tennessee’s playing with house money because the expectation is always that they are going to be the ones to lose to Alabama,” Smith said. “(Alabama’s) at Tennessee. They need Bryce Young in order to roll. I think Tennessee is going to knock off Alabama unless Bryce Young plays.”

Stephen A. Smith Said Jalen Milroe “Ain’t No Damn” Bryce Young

Despite throwing for 3 touchdowns and adding another 83 yards on the ground against Texas A&M on October 8, Jalen Milroe has come under fire for not being as dominant under center as Bryce Young traditionally is. Stephen A. Smith was particularly poignant in his putdown of Milroe, saying he “ain’t no damn Bryce Young” during the October 12 edition of ESPN “First Take.”

Milroe isn’t Young, as he was thrust into the starting role following the Tide’s 2020 championship season in a gradual manner that the latter has not been here during the 2022 season. The Katy, Texas dual-threat redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and was likely going to compete with Ty Simpson next season for the starting job.

Nick Saban believes that Milroe’s struggles come from internalizing things too much and not letting the game come to him. “I think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety,” Saban told reporters during an October 10 media scrum. “I don’t think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him.”

Josh Heupel Lauds Bryce Young, Has Little to Say About Jalen Milroe

Interestingly enough, Josh Heupel had little to say about Jalen Milroe during an October 10 press conference — having to be prodded by reporters to answer the full question when asked his thoughts about Bryce Young and the 19-year-old. Whether it be mind games to further mess with Milroe’s head, or just being generally uninformed, Heupel simply offered that he is “athletic and dynamic with the football in his hands.”

On Young, Heupel had a far more expansive scouting report. “Arm talent, ability to be accurate with the football, great decision maker back there,” said the Tennessee head coach. “The x-factor for him is his ability to move and extend and make plays outside of the pocket and inside of the pocket. He does a good job in finding the soft spot in the pocket. When he escapes, he’s a thrower first and finds guys if you don’t match them out if you’re in zone coverage. Then has the ability to tuck it and make big plays, too. He’s got the ability to apply pressure to you always.”

From the sounds of it, Heupel seems to expect Young to return to the lineup. Otherwise, he spent an inappropriate amount of time talking about an injured scratch from the lineup and wrote off the man he will need to game-plan to stop in Week 7.