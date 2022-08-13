Former Alabama WR Suspended Indefinitely Following Arrest

The writing was on the wall following the former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall’s transfer to the Texas Longhorns. Hall had been suspended by Head Coach Nick Saban twice before entering the transfer portal in April of 2022. After a rocky season on and off the field at Alabama where he appeared in only seven games, it seemed that a fresh start for the receiver was mutually beneficial.

On August 12th, Head Coach of the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian announced that Hall would be suspended indefinitely following his arrest the night prior. Hall was arrested by University of Texas police on a criminal mischief charge following the damage of a parking boot that was attached to a wheel on his Dodge Challenger.

Coach Sarkisian Addresses The Suspension of Hall

When Hall transferred into the program there was much hope around the staff that he would live up to the hype or was simply untapped potential that Saban missed. However, it now seems that Saban’s suspension of Hall was an early warning sign for Sarkisian, who used to coach under Saban.

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian stated.

University police stated that Hall was receiving a Class B misdemeanor charge ranging from $100 to $750 dollars in fines. In a cryptic tweet on August 11th, Hall made it clear that he has not had the best relationship with the UTPD since he arrived on campus.

Since this is not the first time Hall has faced trouble, and he doesn’t seem to be taking any accountability it will be intriguing to see how his situation at Texas plays out.

The History of Hall’s Mistakes

While being recruited, Hall was the number 34 recruit in the country in 2021 out of the state of Florida. During his tenure with the Crimson Tide, Hall recorded stats in three games where he caught a total of four passes for 72 yards. This includes the national championship game where he was thrust into a starter role following the injury of Jameson Williams.

On October 16, 2021, Hall finished a game with no targets. He followed up by tweeting “Nah, calling it quits” which he later deleted. The week after he would not suit up for the rivalry game against Tennessee.

When Hall was suspended back in April, Saban laid down the law of what he required of his players.

“Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Saban stated. “Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be successful.”

After being asked what Hall could do to make it up to his team and Saban altogether, Saban gave a short but loud response.

“I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban said.

For Hall’s sake, his future seems very shrouded because of his now documented history of causing issues. Texas is unlikely to kick him off the team, but without a change in character, the future could become dark for the once heavily recruited individual. Alabama and Texas will face off in Austin, Texas for the second game of the season on September 10, 2022.