‘Isn’t the Least Bit Surprising’ Alabama Freshman OL is Pushing to Play

It “isn’t surprising” Alabama freshman offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who stands at a whopping six-foot-seven and 330 pounds, is pushing to play — so says Roll Bama Roll’s Josh Chatham.

“It’s great to hear all the buzz about the offensive line, and it isn’t the least bit surprising that Proctor is already pushing to play,” Chatham said in response to BamaCentral’s Joe Schmeaux’s offensive line report. “Saban has always been about getting the best five on the line, so if Proctor and Pritchett are both in that group then one of them will likely play guard this season.”

Schmeaux revealed what the likely first-team offensive line would look like before telling Crimson Tide fans to “watch out for No. 74” during Alabama’s upcoming April 22 A-Day spring game.

“Offensive line coach Eric Wolford rotated a lot of players, but most of the time the first-team unit was from left to right: Elijah Pritchett, Darrian Dalcourt, Seth McLaughlin, Tyler Booker and JC Latham,” Schmeaux wrote. “When Dalcourt moved over to center, Terrence Ferguson came in at guard. We’re hearing that freshman Kayden Proctor is already making a push at left tackle. Keep an eye out for No. 74 during A-Day.”

Kadyn Proctor on his Commitment: ‘It’s Not About the Money’

Proctor told Hawk Central, a dedicated Iowa site powered by the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen, that his decision to flip from Iowa to Alabama wasn’t about the NIL money difference each school was willing to offer.

“It’s not about the money because if people knew about the money situation, they wouldn’t be talking about it,” Proctor said. “But I wanted to go play football at a prestigious school. (There’s) a lot of competition down there and ultimately it’s going to make me better.”

Proctor sounded angry — and having stood near the Des Moines native at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility during Alabama’s Pro Day on March 23, he is not someone who anyone should want to anger — when discussing that misconception.

“I’m not getting paid that much (more) as Iowa was going to give me,” Proctor prefaced before saying, “People didn’t know that. But everybody has opinions.”

Kadyn Proctor Chose Alabama So He Wouldn’t ‘Settle’

Iowa fans may feel slighted by the way Proctor described the idea of staying in Iowa City after visiting the University of Alabama — due to the 5-star offensive tackle saying he would’ve been settling had he stayed with the Hawkeyes.

“I thought I was settling at Iowa and when I went down there (Alabama), I saw all the guys that are as big as me and have the same mindset as me and worked like me,” he said. “That’s just what I wanted to do. I don’t want to come into this school and everybody thinks I’m one of the best players there already. I want to grow. That’s not how I grow. I’ve got to get hit in the mouth before I can grow. And I think getting hit in the mouth is the competition (I need).”

Crimson Tide fans can expect Proctor to be a difference-maker by his sophomore year but may need to be ready for No. 74 getting snaps in 2023.