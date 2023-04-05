Jahmyr Gibbs Would Be ‘Immediate Factor’ on Super Bowl Contender

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs would be an “immediate factor” should the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to draft him with the No. 30 pick per Inside the Iggles’ Kevin Brzostek.

“If the Eagles were to draft Jahmyr Gibbs, he’d be an immediate factor in both the rushing and passing attack,” Brzostek wrote. “Last season, he led Alabama with 151 rushing attempts for 926 yards (6.1 yards per carry). He also led the team in receptions. He racked up 44 of those. Gibbs averaged 10.1 yards per catch and collected 444 yards on the season. The Crimson Tide also used him in the return game where he added 258 yards on 13 kickoff returns.”

Brzostek wrote off the idea that Gibbs’ size (five-foot-nine, 200 pounds) would hinder teams from first round consideration and instead said that the former Crimson Tide rusher’s skillset would translate well at the next level.

“There are questions about his size,” Brzostek wrote. “He’s five-foot-nine and weighs 200 pounds, but that didn’t hamper Darren Sproles. It hasn’t hampered Boston Scott. Trust this next statement. Gibb’s skill set will translate nicely on an NFL roster.”

Jahmyr Gibbs Called ‘Pro-ready’

Gibbs was deemed “pro-ready” by Brzostek, who credited Alabama’s legacy with producing successful rusher after successful rusher at the NFL level.

“Alabama knows what they are looking for when they recruit running backs,” Brzostek wrote. “They have a history of developing star running backs who go on to have successful NFL careers. While (former players’) careers will have little effect on whether or not Jahmyr Gibbs will be a success, playing for an elite program can’t be undervalued. Gibbs has the right foundation, and he is pro-ready. He’s going to be a valuable addition to the team that adds him, and no one should be shocked if the fireworks come quickly.”

Gibbs was deemed by Brzostek someone able to continue fellow Alabama alum Jalen Hurts’ progression as an NFL quarterback — one coming off his first Super Bowl appearance and first Super Bowl defeat.

“The Philadelphia Eagles must do everything they can to continue his progression and, yes, ensure that he takes less punishment,” Brzostek prefaced before saying, “Selecting Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round st 30 will do that. That gives them someone to absorb some of the punishment Hurts took too often. It also ensures the Birds will be a tough out for every team they face this season. They’ll need that as this year’s schedule is tougher than the one they tackled last season.”

Chiefs Writer Wants to Avoid Jahmyr Gibbs in First Round

Not everyone wants their team to select Gibbs as it turns out. Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman wants the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to avoid the former Alabama and Georgia Tech product — preferring Texas’ Bijan Robinson instead..

“The running back position has become severely devalued in the NFL and only prospects deemed a generational talent (Texas RB Bijan Robinson for instance) seem to be worthy of going in the first round anymore,” Goldman prefaced before saying, “I think Gibbs is a talented prospect and has the potential to be one of the top receiving backs in this class, but is that enough to make him a first-round draft pick?”

Goldman used Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a cautionary tale for the Chiefs if they selected Gibbs.

“As much as I enjoy Gibbs as a prospect, it’s hard not to look back at the 2020 NFL draft and the selection of Clyde Edwards-Helaire,” Goldman wrote. “That pick hasn’t panned out for Kansas City relative to first-round value. In this case, I think the team can afford to wait to draft both the position and the player.”