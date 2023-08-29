All-Pro OLB Embraces Facing Ex-Alabama QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Extremely Happy’

Jalen Hurts has witnessed a new ascent in his post Alabama Crimson Tide career. And now he’s even won over opponents who play a position meant to attack the dual-threat passer.

Except this opponent he sees every day in practice: Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick, who shared his experiences facing the new $255 million quarterback in a exclusive interview with Heavy.

Reddick ‘Extremely Happy’ to Face Hurts Each Day

Most defenders in the league would hate facing a quarterback like Hurts on a daily basis. After all, the national champion Hurts has become one of the hardest quarterbacks to game plan for — as a tough containment assignment for edge rushers on designed runs and for skill defenders who think run with Hurts, only to see him pull back and unleash the deep ball.

Reddick, who earned an All-Pro nod after snatching a career-high 16 sacks for the NFC champs, has seen first hand the work ethic and dynamics of the past Tide star. Turns out per Reddick, Hurts chooses to be the best the moment he steps into the Eagles’ facility and walks out.

“Jalen, I believe, is one of the best QBs in the league – and he chooses that day in and day out at work,” Reddick said in an interview set up through his partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

But as someone who created a long list of quarterbacks he tussled to the ground during the Eagles’ NFC title run, Reddick says facing Hurts raises his own level of play…to the point going against opposing quarterbacks, including runners, becomes easier for he and the Eagle defense.

“With the plays that he makes and the way he uses his feet and move around, I’m extremely happy that I get to go against a guy like him because when I go against mobile quarterbacks, I know what to expect,” Reddick explained. “I know how to approach and I know what I need to do technique wise so that way I can help my team the best way I need to.”

From the sound of things, Reddick’s breakout ’22 was also because of chasing around Hurts in practice — preparing him and the Philly pass rush for easier takedowns on Sundays.

Reddick and Campbell’s ‘Chunky Sacks Hunger’ Initiative

Again, the NFC champ is joining Campbell’s in circumventing hunger across America.

“Campbell’s and myself have partnered to try to tackle the food insecurity across the nation with the Chunky Sack Hunger initiative,” Reddick revealed.

He followed with the financial goal both parties have set.

“Our goal is to give $2 million for meals across the nation. So for every Chunky bowl that is purchased during the season, we will be donating a meal to those in need,” Reddick said.

For Reddick, teaming with Campbell’s hit home for him…because one Campbell’s headquarters was near his home.

“Teaming up with Chunky is a full-circle moment, as I grew up right down the street from Campbell’s Camden [New Jersey] headquarters,” Reddick said in a news release. “I’m honored to work with Chunky Sacks Hunger and inspire fans to join the fight against food insecurity.”

More information on the initiative can be found here.