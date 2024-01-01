Jalen Milroe NFL Draft: Mocks & Projections for Alabama Quarterback

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is not entering the 2024 NFL draft. Heading into the Rose Bowl, Milroe announced his intention to return to Tuscaloosa for 2024.

There has been some pushback to Milroe’s announcement as the quarterback’s draft stock is being highly debated. Milroe is absent from the majority of NFL analysts big boards of top prospects for the 2024 draft.

The good news is a strong 2024 performance could help Milroe rise up team’s boards for the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe’s NFL draft stock would also get a major boost with strong play in the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take a look at Milroe’s NFL draft profile.

Jalen Milroe NFL Mock Drafts: Where Is Alabama Quarterback Predicted to Go?

An early look at 2025 NFL mock drafts shows there is some buzz that Milroe sneaks into the first round. The Alabama star is likely making a wise decision in avoiding the 2024 draft.

This class is loaded at quarterback with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels among the top prospects. There are other quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy among others who also have a chance to be a high draft pick. The 2025 class appears to be more wide open at the position.

Shedeur Sanders is an early favorite to headline the 2025 class at quarterback. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has Milroe going to the Vikings at No. 23 in his early 2025 NFL mock draft.

“Milroe could use another offseason of mechanical development, and missed reads are still a concern at times,” Cummings wrote on November 26, 2023. “But he’s improved leaps and bounds from the start of 2023, and his athleticism and creation capacity are truly elite at 6’2″, 220 pounds.

“With more mechanical growth, Milroe can continue to channel more of his natural arm talent, and his leadership ability — combined with his resilience in the face of adversity — should only win over NFL evaluators. Seeing how well Kirk Cousins was playing before his injury in 2023, the Vikings could extend him and ride out his prime years while keeping Milroe in the wings as a succession plan.”

Jalen Milroe’s NFL Draft Stock: Alabama Quarterback Only Has 12 Regular Season Games as Full-Time Starter

The challenge for Milroe is the quarterback has such a limited sample size of college tape. Milroe played behind Bryce Young in the previous two seasons who went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Heading into the College Football Playoff, Milroe has played in 24 games, but a good portion of these appearances were as a backup. Milroe threw for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes in 12 appearances this season.

Where Milroe has really excelled is with his legs adding 468 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Make no mistake, Milroe has a strong arm that allows him to throw the deep ball.

Another season of Milroe showing even more precision in the passing game can help his scouting reports with NFL teams. Milroe has the athleticism and dual-threat capabilities that pro franchises are coveting in the modern NFL.