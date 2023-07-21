Alabama Star Josh Jacobs Could be in New ‘Cold-Blooded’ Move: Insider

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Josh Jacobs continues to face an already nebulous future with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But now, following the franchise and Jacobs not coming to an agreement on a longer term deal by the Monday, July 17 deadline, a new report from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio on Thursday, July 20 points to what he described as a “cold-blooded” move the Silver and Black could consider.

That move Florio described in his column: Las Vegas yanking Jacobs’ franchise tag, which could lead to the Raiders tanking his value completely for the upcoming season.

“If they know Jacobs plans to skip all of training camp and the preseason, the most cold-blooded move would be to wait until every other team’s roster is set in late August before pulling the tender,” Florio wrote. “At that point, Jacobs would have a very hard time getting the money he could instantly get in Las Vegas.”

With this move, Florio believes this could convince Jacobs to take what’s currently offered to him courtesy of the Silver and Black.

“Frankly, the circumstances should be enough to persuade Jacobs to take the $10.1 million bird in the hand. There might not even be $8 million in the bush, at this point. By the time Week One rolls around, there might not even be $6 million,” Florio said.

What Else the Former Tide Star is Facing

Monday was a rather dark day for NFL running backs including the past Tide star.

Jacobs was one of three standout running backs who were never given a new deal by their teams — joining Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys as Pro Bowl running backs who also didn’t reach a newer contract.

The decisions the teams made prompted some vocal responses across the league within the RB fraternity. San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey called the moves “criminal.” Even Jacobs’ fellow Tide RBs Derrick Henry and Najee Harris — the latter once sharing backfield duties with Jacobs — became vocal about the current state of running backs on social media.

But with Jacobs not being given a new contract, he now has these potential options:

Contract holdout: Jacobs can now sit out all of training camp without the team being able to fine him.

Trade demand: Jacobs can even become eligible for a trade by the Raiders and if he’s the one who demands it. Especially if a deal gets made before the November midseason trade deadline.

Potential cut?: The Raiders may not consider cutting one of their primary stars on offense plus a past team captain. However, if Jacobs refuses to play again for the Silver and Black, it could lead to further friction and may convince the Raiders to part ways.

Jacobs Also Responds to ‘Inaccurate’ Report Involving He & the Raiders

One other insider’s report caught the attention of Jacobs on social media.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, July 18 to reveal that Jacobs and the Raiders tried to talk things through.

“My sense was that the effort was really made,” Breer told Eisen.

However, Jacobs called out Breer’s report as inaccurate:

🧢 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 19, 2023

Jacobs played from 2016 to 2018 in Tuscaloosa — racking up 1,491 rushing yards and 571 yards extra on the receiving end. He scored a total of 21 touchdowns.