Link to 4-Time Pro Bowler Could Lead Cameron Latu to NFC West Contender

Former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu could end up with the San Francisco 49ers due to his connection to 4x Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle. Latu was one of a few invites to Kittle’s annual Tight End University camp in Nashville.

Niners Nation’s Jordan Elliott believes Latu “showed promise” in Tuscaloosa as a blocker, saying that such a skillset is nearly a prerequisite to play in a Kyle Shanahan offense.

“If you’re going to play tight end for Kyle Shanahan, you have to be a willing and capable blocker,” Elliott wrote. “Latu showed promise in that regard and had a number of impressive reps as a blocker at this year’s Senior Bowl.”

Elliott wonders if Latu could be the first Crimson Tide player to be selected by San Francisco since 2017.

“It’s worth noting that the 49ers have not selected an Alabama player since Rueben Foster in their initial draft with the current regime in 2017,” Elliott prefaced before saying, “However, Latu is an intriguing prospect with a lot of experience playing against top flight competition for a winning program.”

Cameron Latu on Tight End University Experience

Latu was high on the experience of performing in front of one of pro football’s modern greats at the position during Kittle’s Tight End University.

“I love that experience of being around all the NFL tight ends, I just gained confidence in knowing that it wasn’t far off from like what I could do personally, and I’m at that stage where I look like one of them,” Latu said at the NFL Combine on March 3. “It just made me open my eyes and knowing that I’m not really far off, but also, I learned a lot from them, as well. I took a lot away from that.”

Cameron Latu – 40-yard dash pic.twitter.com/3xDeK7FX9H — Andrew Hughes (@ARJHughes) March 23, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 49ers re-signed Ross Dwelley to a $1.7 million deal on March 20, but his target totals have decreased down to single-digits the past two seasons. A door is open for Latu to become a difference-maker in short order with the 49ers.

Cameron Latu Has ‘Average Ceiling’: Analyst

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein was lukewarm about what he feels Latu can achieve at the highest level of the sport.

“Latu’s lean legs and angular frame aren’t made for drive blocking or neutralizing bigger players, but he does a nice job of sustaining move blocks in space,” Zierlein prefaced before saying, “He changes route speed to open throwing windows over the first two levels. There are some issues with focus drops at times, but he plucks throws with good hand extension when possible. Latu could have roster appeal as an F tight end with an average ceiling.”

Latu is listed as the No. 10 tight end in the 2023 NFL draft class according to NFL Draft Buzz. He’s the No. 182 draft prospect overall, making him a day three projection. San Francisco has three fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick, and four seventh-round picks, giving the 49ers several chances to add the Alabama product come April 29.