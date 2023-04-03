Mac Jones Landed in Bill Belichick’s ‘Doghouse’ Due to ‘Disloyalty’

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones landed in the doghouse of notorious Nick Saban friend Bill Belichick because of his “disloyalty” to the Patriots head coach and his offensive coaching assistants, de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia and de facto quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran — who explained as much during an appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand.”

“As we know, a disloyalty in Bill’s mind is almost worse than bad play,” Curran said. “Mac, even though you could say it’s ironic because he’s trying to get better and he’s wondering ‘Are we supposed to be doing it this way?’ And he’s asking around the football world about it. That effort to improve was showing up the Matt Patricia-Joe Judge contingent that Bill put in charge. When Bill caught wind of it — he’s still pissed about it.”

Jones reportedly sought help from former Alabama staff members he worked with during his time in Tuscaloosa. Chris Simms explained during a an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” from Super Bowl Radio Row in Glendale, Arizona on February 7 the extent of his Belichick “doghouse” stint.

“I do think he was a little bit in the proverbial ‘doghouse’ with Belichick a little bit, because I was told that he was calling around and trying to ask, ‘Hey, we need some ideas for the offense,'” Simms prefaced before saying, “And word got back to Bill and that was why he was in the doghouse a little bit.”

Brian Hoyer Agreed With Mac Jones and Was Released For it

The Patriots reportedly had two quarterbacks unhappy with the system Patricia and Judge had in their untitled roles under Belichick’s ambiguously labeled coaching staff: Jones and 37-year-old Brian Hoyer. Hoyer didn’t approve, and Curran believes the quarterback was released over it.

“Brian Hoyer was not sold on what was going on last year, and I think he let that be known — that Mac was up against it on a weekly basis,” Curran said. “And I think that’s a large portion of why Hoyer’s not here. The Patriots would tell you otherwise, but they’re paying him $1.4 million to not be here and not be part of the system. Even through training camp, release him in August – you could use him for this offseason. Nope. Thanks. We’re all set with you. It’s interesting.”

Hoyer reportedly had interest in being back and was expecting it per Curran, but his release was first announced on March 4 by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He has not been linked to any franchise in free agency.

Mac Jones and Patriots Burying Hatchet ‘Interesting to Watch’

Curran sees whether or not Jones will receive forgiveness from Belichick — who overhauled his coaching staff in the offseason and added an offensive coordinator with Alabama ties the past two seasons, Bill O’Brien — as a storyline that is “interesting to watch” during the 2023 season.

“I think how well they’re going to be able to bury the hatchet on Mac’s perceived and presumed disloyalty in doing that [is going to be interesting to watch],” Curran said.

Curran then speculated on whether or not Belichick could teach Jones a lesson after his insubordination in 2022.

““And does Bill O’Brien rectify that or is Bill still itching to teach the kid a lesson?” Curran asked.