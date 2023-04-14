Nick Saban Sends Strong Message on Competition During Alabama Spring Practice

Nick Saban shared that during Alabama spring practice, reserves have been able to “be responsible and compete like starters” while speaking to reporters on April 12.

“We talk to our players about what they need to do to develop in this program,” Saban prefaced before saying, “That’s how we coach them every day and that’s how we focus on them every day. But I think the fact that we’ve had 3-4-5 at times starters out on defense has really given other guys great opportunities to be able to get a lot of reps to develop a lot of confidence in what they’re supposed to do and make a significant improvement and be responsible and compete like starters, which a lot of guys have. How that impacts the future, I really don’t have a crystal ball. I can’t tell you that.”

Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back DeVonta Smith — not the current Eagles receiver and former Alabama Heisman winner with the same name –, running back Roydell Williams, tight end Robbie Ouzts, and defensive linemen Jah-Marien Latham and Justin Eboigbe were all out this spring.

Alabama ‘Still Figuring Out its Safety Rotation’

As AL.com’s Nick Alvarez relayed, Alabama is still in the process of figuring out its safety rotation at this point of the spring — with the transfer portal an option should Saban decide to move cornerback Terrion Arnold to the safety position.

“On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide is still figuring out its safety rotation,” Alvarez wrote. “Though elite high school recruit Caleb Downs has made a quick introduction, a few players were put back there during the Tide’s first scrimmage. A potential portal signee could bring a versatile piece to fill in at cornerback alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry should Terrion Arnold or another defensive back get moved around.”

With the loss of Brian Branch to the NFL draft, the Crimson Tide have a major void to fill. From the sounds of it, the transfer portal could be the means Saban’s coaching staff uses to address the position.

Alabama Transfers ‘Should Factor into’ Rotation

Alvarez believes two Alabama transfers, Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall and Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, will be immediate contributors following their selection of Tuscaloosa via the transfer portal.

“For now, Alabama will have two incoming transfers this fall with Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall and Maryland tight end CJ Dippre,” Alvarez wrote. “Both should factor into their respective rotations with Marshall a candidate to add depth to the linebacker group and Dippre a possible weapon for new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.”

More contributors could come soon, too. As Alverez notes, the post-spring game transfer portal cycle has been most rewarding for Saban’s coaching staff in recent seasons — and the offensive line was pointed at as a potential focus area.

“In years past, though, some of the Tide’s biggest gets have been after spring practices conclude,” Alvarez wrote. “While it’s rare to find an SEC starter like Steen, the Tide could look for a veteran player for injury protection and to avoid a reliance on the five freshman blockers currently in camp or another underclassman.”