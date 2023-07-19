Nick Saban Shares Strong Critique of 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide

It’s well known over the years that Nick Saban has a blunt side toward players, coaches and media — basically anyone around the Alabama Crimson Tide.

So when Saban gave a critique of the 2022 Tide team that failed to reach the College Football Playoffs, plus didn’t even reach the Southeastern Conference (SEC) title game, Saban fired off his blunt side one more time. The difference was, Saban directed the criticism toward one person…himself.

“I don’t think I did a very good job of getting the most out of that team,” Saban told ESPN’s Alex Scarborough during SEC media days on Wednesday, July 19.

Even Saban himself can become critical of himself. And that ’22 team is sounding like fuel for the upcoming Tide team for the 2023 campaign.

Saban Describes Attitude of 2023 Crimson Tide

Again, the 2022 version of the Crimson Tide fell short of the heightened expectations in Tuscaloosa. Alabama went on to watch LSU and Georgia battle for the SEC title, then later watched the Bulldogs and former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart celebrate winning the national title.

The preseason additionally hasn’t given Alabama much love in the top three. One outlet, Lindy’s College Football, has Alabama ranked No. 4 in its magazine preview. Fansided, meanwhile, has ‘Bama coming in at No. 5.

Saban, though, described a change in attitude from what he’s seen out of this season’s Tide team.

“I think we have a pretty good mindset on our team,” he said. “Our team seems to be pretty hungry this year and motivated.”

Saban Addresses 1 More Pivotal Area

No pun intended, Saban addressed another elephant in the room at SEC media days — who takes over for Bryce Young.

The quarterback situation remained one with no definitive answer before the media session. Saban revealed where things currently stand behind center.

“Obviously, the No. 1 thing that people are most interested in is the quarterback. We had a great quarterback, won a Heisman trophy. Bryce (Young) did a fantastic job for us,” Saban began.

But as far as who is the lead guy, Saban gave this answer.

“We have three guys that are competing for that position right now,” Saban said. “All of those players are getting better, and it’s important for us that all those players get better. I don’t think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this with the and I don’t think it’s something that we are trying to rush.”

But he also used a unique description in trying to address Alabama’s QB room — which literally became the icing on the cake in verbally illustrating the situation behind center.

“Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, ‘When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?’ She said, ‘If I don’t let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won’t be a really good cake,’” Saban said. “So, I think we have to sort of let this [the QB position] develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves and all the players are working hard.”