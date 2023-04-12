Nick Saban Sends Interesting Message on QB Room: ‘We’re Not Disappointed in Anyone’s Progress’

Nick Saban used interesting phrasing when discussing the Alabama quarterback room while speaking to reporters on April 12 — claiming that he isn’t “disappointed in anyone’s progress.”

“I think both guys have made really good progress,” Saban said. “We’re not disappointed in anybody’s progress. I thought they both played well in the scrimmage. Both guys have had their moments in practice and they’ve also had learning opportunities when they’ve made mistakes. And both of them have responded very well and made improvement.”

Saban made a glaring remark regarding Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson’s spring performances, specifically challenging his quarterbacks to cut down on “bad plays.”

“We’re going to continue to do that and hopefully those guys will continue to have the right attitude about trying to play winning football at the position,” Saban said. “And one of the things that sometimes you have to learn that you’ve got to eliminate the bad plays to play winning football. So there’s some plays in the game that kill you. So to be able to eliminate those things is as big a part of being able to execute all the good things. And that’s what help you play winning football. You eliminate mistakes and you can execute and take advantage when the opportunity presents itself because you’re going to distribute the ball on every down. And we don’t ever want to turn it over.”

That Saban didn’t give overwhelming praise means he’s not 100% satisfied with where all of his quarterbacks are. He isn’t talking about the transfer portal, though, meaning at least one signal-caller is playing to the standard of what Saban is looking for in his starter.

Greg McElroy Calls Alabama ‘Running Back U’

Pivoting to the running back room, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy called the University of Alabama “Running Back U” during an ESPN appearance on April 12.

“(The Crimson Tide) reign supreme in my eyes when it comes to the Running Back U. designation,” McElroy said. “Najee Harris maybe as accomplished as anybody. Derrick Henry, excluding what he’s done in the NFL, but what he did alone in 2015, it was a season that I think everyone will remember as being one of the most dominant at that position in recent history.”

Jahmyr Gibbs is set to be the next Alabama running back to be selected on the first night of the NFL draft on April 27.

Nick Saban Hammers Down on Penalties

Alabama was the most penalized team in college football through the first seven weeks of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide’s first loss of the season to Tennessee on October 15 saw the team rack up 130 penalty yards. Against LSU in their second loss on November 5, Alabama had 92 penalty yards.

Saban hammered down on the penalties on April 12, calling it a “big emphasis” to eradicate them this spring.

“You know, it’s been a big emphasis for us this spring to eliminate penalties, and I think it goes back to the same thing,” Saban said. “If I can maintain and sustain my intensity and focus on, whether it’s jumping offsides, whether it’s illegal motion, whether it’s wrong formation. And half of our penalties have been pre- or post-snap. In other words, they don’t happen during the play. And those things can all be eliminated if we just have a little bit of discipline, a little better focus and maintain intensity. So those are the things that we really want to emphasize.”