Texas LB Seen Quoting Nick Saban After Crimson Tide Loss

Now, when opposing teams play the Alabama Crimson Tide, they’ll think of “rat poison” courtesy of Nick Saban.

Saban’s quote, directed toward the media back in 2021 in response to hype surrounding his team, got changed up following the Tide’s 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns by star linebacker Jaylan Ford. The outside linebacker ended up quoting Saban after the upset.

ok I’ve seen enough It’s all 🐀poison now — Jaylan Ford (@Jaylanfxrd) September 11, 2023

Was Ford Taking a Dig at Alabama?

Ford, 21, then hopped on an interview with Sirius XM radio to explain if he was, indeed, taking a dig at Saban and Alabama after pulling off the win.

Ford, tough, deflected the fact that he was dissing Saban and Tide and instead called his version of Saban’s term “facts” moving foreard for the Longhorns.

“It was just a whole bunch of facts,” Ford said. “Once Sunday hits, once Monday hits, we’ve really got to flip the switch and focus on the next opponent. The game is behind you now, so it’s like what you did doesn’t really matter. You’ve got to go out there and win a game. That’s where the rat poison came from…just don’t really believe the hype and get complacent. There’s still a lot to go out there and achieve. There’s still a long season ahead and we’ve got to keep pushing and keep striving to be better.”

Ford ended up with five tackles, two solo stops and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

Meaning Behind ‘Rat Poison’

For those not familiar with “rat poison” in the football context, Saban gave his meaning back in December 2021. He broke down two meanings.

“The one where they’re telling you that you’re going to win,” Saban said in an interview with ESPN College Football. “Their mindset becomes all we have to do is show up and play. It usually doesn’t work that way.”

But then came the next version of “rat poison:” Playing down to an opponent.

Of course, his most famous line involving the two words came after the Tide’s Southeastern Conference title game win that clinched ‘Bama a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoffs.

“The rat poison you usually put out there is fatal,” Saban said after Alabama’s SEC Championship victory. “But the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.”

Saban Addresses Jalen Milroe’s Mindset After First Loss as a Starter

Meanwhile in Tuscaloosa, Saban is currently working through an Alabama team aiming to get back on track after the rare early season loss.

But the seven-time national title winning coach is also trying to work with Jalen Milroe, who has already endured his first starting quarterback loss in his young collegiate career. Saban addressed with the media on Monday, September 11 how he’s working with Milroe during his first road block.

“I think it’s important in all positions, but one thing you don’t want to do is get frustrated as a player,” Saban said. “You don’t want one play to affect the next play and to stay positive. But you can say ‘stay positive’ but we all have self talk right? You got to believe it. You can’t just say ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this’ but don’t believe you can do it. You got to believe and trust in yourself, too.”

And it’s not just for Milroe, but all of the 2023 Tide roster.

“So I think the players stayed positive. They tried to keep the energy level up. They didn’t get frustrated in the game and Jalen didn’t either,” Saban said. “But still, you got to trust and have faith and confidence in doing what you’re coached to do on a consistent basis and that’s going to help you be successful.”