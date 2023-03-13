Nick Saban Strikes Worried Tone Talking About Tua Tagovailoa

After a scary concussion-filled 2022 season from Tua Tagovailoa, his former Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke on the March 9 edition of the Stephen A. Smith’s podcast with a worried tone regarding his Crimson Tide quarterback.

“I hate it that he’s having these issues and problems,” Saban said. “I would trust the medical staff to make the right choices and decisions for his safety, his future. I’d love to see him continue to be able to play and have success, but I don’t want him to put himself at risk either.”

Tagovailoa was removed by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel from a September 25 game against the Bills due to what was considered a neck injury, but he’d return and even suit up just four days later on September 29 to battle the Bengals. The NFLPA made a collective conclusion that he may have suffered a concussion after the Bills game, but he risked further injury by being sacked and then driven to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Nick Saban on Concussions

Saban was both cautious about concussions in the game of football, while also remaining adamant that medical professionals have the final say regarding any decisions about concussion protocols and when a player has successfully passed them.

“I think any time that guys start having multiple concussions, it’s a cause for concern,” Saban prefaced before saying, “But again, I think that’s got to be sort of ‘How concerning is it?’ is a medical question that needs to be answered by some people who are experts in that field.”

Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Bills on January 15, 2023 due to two suffered concussions during the 2022 season. He’s not expected to be forced into medical retirement due to his injuries, but his health will remain a question mark going forward after public displays of pain and suffering against the Bills and Bengals in September.

Nick Saban on Tua Tagovailoa Injuries at Alabama

Saban noted to Smith that Tagovailoa dealt with a litany injuries during his three years in Tuscaloosa.

“He struggled here a little bit with some injuries — a couple of ankle injuries, obviously the hip injury that he worked hard to overcome,” Saban said.

Tagovailoa had injuries to his quad, finger, patella, knee, and ankle during his playing career with Alabama — most of which came during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before he was drafted to the NFL with the fifth pick of the 2020 draft.

Injuries and playing career aside, Saban did note that Tagovailoa was one of his favorite people he ever had play for him. “I love Tua. He’s a great person. I love to tell the story, if you ask Tua, ‘How you doing today?’ the only player I’ve ever coached that would say: ‘Great, coach. Thanks for asking.'”

While Tagovailoa has been dealing with injuries, he was given security by the Dolphins, who picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season. With two years to prove himself, the 25-year-old Hawaiian native could eventually get a life-changing payday after dealing with so much adversity so far in his playing career.