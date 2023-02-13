Oklahoma and Alabama Football Boomer Tide Jalen Hurts Slogan Unpopular

The “Boomer Tide” slogan coined by Oklahoma football’s Twitter account in response to the Alabama football official Twitter isn’t something that is going to last long when the Sooners make their way to the SEC in 2024 — but it’s something both accounts thought would create a temporary truce between the two fanbases to rally around Jalen Hurts in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Boomer Tide! — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 11, 2023

Not only did the Oklahoma/Alabama alumni’s Eagles blow a double-digit halftime lead to lose the game in the closing moments due to a holding call on cornerback James Bradberry, but the slogan fell flat on social media. Many flamed the Oklahoma football Twitter account for uttering those two words together:

It really did all go downhill since Lincoln Riley left 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/d0EjhfamLD — Richard Schnyderite (@RivalsRichie) February 12, 2023

Nasty nasty nasty work https://t.co/iUfEu389ap — Yapp Jenkins🤘🏽🤘🏽 (@YappJenkins) February 12, 2023

Alabama football owns a 2-3-1 all-time record against Oklahoma, most recently defeating the Sooners in the 2018 Orange Bowl 45-34 on December 29, 2018 en route to a College Football Playoff championship loss to Clemson on January 7, 2019.

AL.com on Jalen Hurts Oklahoma-Alabama Football Debate

AL.com’s Joseph Goodman recently weighed in on the Hurts debate, and he claimed the NFC champion quarterback for Alabama football back on January 31.

“There’s something bigger happening now that Hurts is headed to the Super Bowl, but it still centers around the quarterback’s identity at Alabama,” Goodman wrote. “His success and struggles in Tuscaloosa molded Hurts into who he is today, and what he represents. He was “built by Bama” alright, but in a more meaningful way than the billboards could ever advertise.”

It was his troubles with Alabama football that set him up to handle anything at the pro level. “Maybe Hurts wasn’t always the best quarterback in the room at Alabama, but he always had class,” he wrote. “He was doubted at Alabama, and he was doubted when he was drafted by the Eagles. He never let it bother him, but he certainly used it all as motivation.”

Jalen Hurts on 2023 Super Bowl Loss

The former Oklahoma and Alabama football product Hurts took the loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl well, owning his role during the February 12 post-game presser.