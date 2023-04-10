Many Strong Messages Being Sent by Crimson Tide Players on Alabama’s Defense

Several Alabama players spoke highly of the Crimson Tide’s defense during 2023 spring camp — with several summoning the “S” word (standard) and one veteran defender even going as far as to say that Alabama is “going to be one of the great defenses” this fall.

“We’ve learned that we can be a really, really great defense,” Arnold told reporters on April 10. “We just have to put all the little things together. I feel like we have a lot of guys that have a lot of want-to, and more grit, and we really want to refine the standard and really bring it back into a positive outcome. So I feel like this defense is going to be, like, one of the great defenses.”

Kool-Aid McKinstry said on March 22 that the Crimson Tide’s goal is to once again be seen as the top defense in college football.

“I feel like the defense will be a good defense,” McKinstry told reporters. “We’re working to become the best defense, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Alabama Defense Hit By Injury Bug in Spring Practice

If Alabama is going to have a historic season in 2023, it’ll be because leadership was found in veterans overcoming spring injuries and stepping up big in the summer and in fall camp, or because young players stepped up and gave Nick Saban and co. what was needed in trying circumstances.

As the Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly reports, Alabama has several banged up on the defensive side of the ball.

“Alabama is dealing with a few injuries, particularly on defense,” Kelly wrote. “Saban said at the start of spring practices that edge rusher Dallas Turner and linebacker Deontae Lawson would be out for the spring. Then on Friday, Saban said edge rusher Chris Braswell was out and that defensive end Justin Eboigbe was only playing on third down. Eboigbe is recovering from a neck injury that forced him to miss most of the 2022 season. Braswell’s injury was not specified.”

Ever the optimist, though, Saban saw opportunity through the unfortunate injury news the Crimson Tide have received this spring.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot of young players to get a lot of reps,” Saban said on April 7. “A lot of opportunities for us to evaluate those guys’ progress.”

Nick Saban Looking For Understanding of Defensive Schemes

Saban appreciated getting to see increased roles for players like Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Alexander, Keanu Koht and Quandarrius Robinson during spring practice — though he did make it clear what he is looking for in his players to keep those roles.

“I think that’s sort of the next step in the progression of being able to play winning football is being able to go out there and have enough confidence in yourself and understand the system well enough that you can go apply it to whatever multiple sort of shows up,” Saban said on April 7.

Saban then explained what he hoped players got out the team’s first scrimmage.

“I think competing in the scrimmage is an opportunity for guys to say, ‘Hey, I can be accountable to do my job, I know what I’m supposed to do, when I’m supposed to slant and get a gap, I know what I’m supposed to do when it’s a certain protection as an offensive lineman or running back — But I got to figure it out, I got to understand the concepts and be able to go execute it, recognize what’s happening, have the right eye control and have the discipline to execute it on a consistent basis,'” Saban said.