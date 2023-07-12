Tommy Rees Making Northwestern Jump ‘Something to Monitor’ For Alabama Fans

Losing first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the vacant Northwestern head coach position — one vacated in the wake of hazing allegations against Pat Fitzgerald’s regime that resulted in his firing — is reportedly “something to monitor” for Crimson Tide fans even though it’s “all speculation” at this point.

“Rees is quite familiar with the Chicago area having played for Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest, Illinois,” Roll Tide Wire’s Brody Smoot prefaced before saying, “His tenure as a quarterback and offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish only increases his chances of being the right fit for the job. While Rees potentially being considered for the Northwestern job is all speculation, it is certainly something to monitor for Alabama fans.”

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman (subscription required) floated Rees as a possibility for the job upon Fitzgerald’s dismissal from Evanston.

“Another Power 5 OC we think will be on Northwestern’s radar is new Bama offensive coordinator Rees… (He) knows plenty about what it’s like to work in a high academic program, having quarterbacked and then coached at Notre Dame,” Feldman prefaced before saying, “That would be a big plus. At 31, Rees is still exceptionally young, and his time under Nick Saban only figures to help his career down the road.”

Tommy Rees Has Made Impact in Short Time With Alabama

AL.com’s Nick Alvarez noted the impact Rees has made since being hired on February 3, shouting out his hand in getting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner to transfer to Tuscaloosa following an unsuccessful A-Day spring game for the Crimson Tide’s quarterback room.

“Rees has already made an impact in his short time with the Tide,” Alvarez prefaced before saying, “His relationship with former Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner contributed to Buchner’s transfer announcement in April. Rees is expected to guide either Buchner, Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson along with a set of talented skill position players to a more consistent offense this fall.”

As Alvarez states, Rees has the chance to join an infamous group of Crimson Tide offensive coordinators that spent less than a year working under Nick Saban.

“Should Rees depart, he’d join Major Applewhite (2007), Brian Daboll (2017) and Mike Locksley (2018) as offensive coordinators that spent one year under Saban in Tuscaloosa,” Alvarez wrote. “Steve Sarkisian was the last OC to leave for a college gig, leaving to helm Texas in 2021.”

Tommy Rees Checks All Boxes For Northwestern Coaching Job

FanSided’s Cody Williams believes Rees checks all boxes for Northwestern in what the Wildcats are looking for in their next head coach; while also acknowledging there could be “some alarms” that Alabama could be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon.

“Northwestern is very much in uncharted territory right now and could be looking for someone who has spent time in high-academic institutions, has seen success in those football programs, and has been involved in good program cultures,” Williams prefaced before saying, “In that light, Rees checks all the boxes with his time as the Notre Dame offensive coordinator. Replacing a Power-Five head coach in July isn’t heavily charted waters, so anyone with a tie to Northwestern or similar jobs could be connected to the job. Rees falls into that bucket, and at least raises some alarms that Alabama could be hunting for a new offensive coordinator less than two months before the start of the 2023 season.”

If Rees departs, assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers Holmon Wiggins figures to be a potential replacement at the offensive coordinator spot.