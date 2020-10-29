Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Makes Classy Gesture After UCL Win

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati may still only be 17 but he’s been busy showing he’s a class act on and off the pitch. The teenager is the club’s top scorer in 2020-21 with five goals already in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Fati is also doing the business off the pitch too with a kind gesture after Wednesday’s Champions League win over Juventus. The teenager handed his shirt over to a Juventus ball boy after the final whistle and also posed for pictures with the youngster.

Ansu gave his shirt to a Juve ballboy and took photos with them. He's a good lad. https://t.co/jqy7RIrYSC — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) October 28, 2020

Barcelona won the group game 2-0 thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele and a late penalty from Lionel Messi. Fati won the spot-kick after being barged over by Federico Bernardeschi. The youngster did not start the game but played the last 24 minutes after replacing Dembele.

The win puts Barcelona in top spot in Group G after two games played with six points, meaning they are three points ahead of Juve. Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros both have one point after two matches.

Barca Youngsters Impress

Barcelona’s win over Juventus left manager Ronald Koeman happy after game which he felt was his team’s most impressive performance of the 2020-21 campaign so far, as reported by Football Italia.

We put in a great performance against a very strong team in Europe. We created many scoring opportunities, I am happy with the style of football and the character showed by my squad. It was our best performance of the season, certainly the most complete. We controlled the midfield and Antoine Griezmann was a little unlucky, but he played well.

Fati was one of two teenagers to feature for the visitors. Midfielder Pedri, who is also 17, started for Barcelona and came in for plenty of praise for his impressive performance against the Serie A champions.

Pedri just COOKED Cuadrado oh my god this kid has so much sauce. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) October 28, 2020

Excellent performance from Barcelona. Several 5-minute spells where they just zipped and pinged passes around a bewildered-looking Juventus team. Pedri was 👌🏼 — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) October 28, 2020

FT Juventus 0-2 Barcelona. Really good night for Barca post Bartomeu resignation and Clasico defeat. Messi, Dembele, Griezmann all looked very good, Pedri looked very special. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 28, 2020

The outing was just Pedri’s second in the Champions League and only his seventh for Barcelona since joining from Segunda Division side Las Palmas during the summer transfer window.

Alaves Up Next

Barcelona returns to La Liga action on Saturday against Alaves with Fati no doubt hoping to be restored to the starting XI for the match at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Fati scored in his last La Liga appearance, in the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, and was handed his September Player of the Month award before kick-off.

🥇 @ANSUFATI receives the award for September Player of the Month in #LaLigaSantander ahead of kick-off. 👏👏👏👏👏👏#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/QKRcJ0iMel — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 24, 2020

Barca head into the match with fresh momentum after beating Juventus but will still need a good result against Pablo Machín’s side after tasting defeat in their last two league games.

Alaves has only tasted victory once at home so far in 2020-21 but did pick up all three points at Real Valladolid last time out thanks to goals from Tomas Pina and Borja Sainz after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men.

Barcelona ran out 5-0 winners on their last La Liga visit to Alaves back in July on the final day of last season. Fati opened the scoring in that game and will be hoping to find the back of the net again on Saturday.

