Cardinals’ Sack Leader Tipped to Join AFC Contender in Free Agency

Chandler Jones’ future is one of the bigger issues facing the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. The team’s top pass-rusher is a pending free agent, but he’s also 31 and in line for a hefty pay bump if he signs a new deal.

Jones will have no shortage of suitors if he hits the open market. One NFL writer believes the veteran edge-rusher could find the perfect new home if he moves to the AFC West. Jones would join a team that narrowly missed the playoffs but has enough talent to go one better this year.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Jones Could be Missing Link for AFC Contender

The Los Angeles Chargers represent the perfect next destination for Jones, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine: “Jones would immediately pair with Joey Bosa to form one of the scariest duos in the league. The Bolts have $57.5 million to play with in free agency, and they also have the incentive to make some all-in moves with Justin Herbert on his rookie contract. Having a killer duo of pass-rushers isn’t a bad counter to being in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, either.”

There’s a lot of sound reasoning behind this scenario. The Chargers need a lift, a catalyst to spark an underachieving roster into life after finishing 9-8 in 2021.

Their offense is top-tier thanks to quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler. The defense ought to be on par with players like edge-rushers Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu, tackle Jerry Tillery and safety Derwin James.

What’s missing is another game-changer offenses have to scheme ways to stop. Bosa belongs in that category, but so does Jones, who has excelled during six seasons in Arizona.

During that time, Jones has become the franchise sack leader:

That sack gives Chandler Jones a franchise record 67.0 sacks with the Cardinals (76 games played).



The previous record holder was Freddie Joe Nunn who had 66.5 in 131 games between 1985-93. pic.twitter.com/muoqVAbpSl — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) November 7, 2021

Jones set the new record during a campaign in which he logged 10.5 sacks. The numbers speak not only to Jones’ enduring talent, but also to his professionalism.

He’s continued to thrive even though he hasn’t always been happy with life with the Cardinals.

Time Right for Jones, Cardinals to Part Ways

Jones was disgruntled last offseason when rumors circulated he wanted out of Arizona, per Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic: “He wanted a new deal before this season and when he didn’t get it, he asked for a trade.”

The Cardinals held firm, but things should be different this year. Cost is likely to be an issue, with Somers also stating “numbers suggest Jones deserves a deal that average in excess of $20 million a year.”

That’s going to be tough for the Cardinals to swing. The franchise is projected by Spotrac.com to have just $5,395,098 worth of space under the salary cap.

There’s also a question to be asked about whether Jones merits a lucrative new deal. He’s still productive, but it’s also fair to say he’s performed in patches in recent seasons.

Almost half of his sack tally for 2021 came in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans:

Chandler Jones had 5 sacks vs Tennessee today 🤯 Taylor Lewan had to give him his props pic.twitter.com/Dq6AfNBKqO — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2021

Consistency has become an issue, but the Cardinals don’t need to be locked in to Jones for another year. Not when there is a core of veteran pass-rushers still set to be on the roster.

The cupboard is hardly bare thanks to players like J.J. Watt, Markus Golden and Devon Kennard. This trio will keep the pressure on for this defense, and the Cardinals can add some young rush ends via the draft and free agency to refresh their options and offset the loss of Jones.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to find alternatives. Nwosu, Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan and Justin Houston are all free agents within the Cardinals’ price range. Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson sends versatile defensive lineman Logan Hall to the Cardinals with the 23rd-overall pick in his latest mock draft.