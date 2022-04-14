Cardinals to Host WR Tipped to be Top-10 Pick, Despite Injury

Wide receiver is a position of some concern for the Arizona Cardinals, despite the presence of DeAndre Hopkins. He’s arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver when fully healthy, but Hopkins has rarely been that in recent years, and missed seven games in 2021 due to hamstring and knee problems.

Hopkins will be ready to go full tilt for the new season, but the Cardinals still need to put a stronger supporting cast around him. It won’t be easy after Christian Kirk bolted in free agency and A.J. Green remains on the market.

Their absences mean Rondale Moore is now positioned to be Hopkins’ running mate. The second-year pro is a versatile and roving weapon, but his game lacks the refinement of a traditional wideout.

The Cardinals’ search for reinforcements will likely lead to the 2022 NFL draft. Things are shaping up, with the team set to host a wide receiver so talented, some believe he could go as high as the top 10, despite suffering a serious knee injury in January.

Cardinals to Host Injured Speedster

This is a deep draft class at receiver, and the Cardinals are performing their due diligence. Those efforts will include hosting a former Alabama standout, according to Pull Up Podcast co-host Jordan Schultz:

Potentially more artillery for Kyler Murray in Arizona: WR Jameson Williams is visiting the #AZCardinals next week, per source. The 1st-Team All-American hauled in 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Tide. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 12, 2022

As Schultz pointed out, Jameson Williams would provide another prime target for Cards’ quarterback Kyle Murray. There’s no doubt of that thanks to Williams’ legitimate vertical speed.

He frequently proved himself a game-wrecker for the Crimson Tide, catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. The key statistic was Williams averaging 19.9 yards per reception, per Sports Reference.

Williams could stretch the field at any time, but he was particularly effective in obvious passing situations. The 21-year-old made 11 of his catches, at an average of 22.6 yards per grab, on 3rd-and-6+, according to ESPN.

Williams’ vertical talents were summed up by Stats Perform in an article aggregated by Yahoo! Sport: “Nine of Williams’ 15 touchdown catches were for 40 or more yards, while no player in the FBS produced more than his nine receptions of at least 50 yards, four more than the wideout who stepped into his third receiver role at Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

The same source also noted how Williams increased his burn rate, “how often a receiver wins his matchup with a defender on a play where he is targeted,” from the slot: “Williams ran 132 routes from the slot in 2021 and was targeted 40 times. His burn rate from the slot was 77.5 per cent compared to 73 per cent when he lined up as an outside receiver.”

This level of success working from the inside would make Williams an ideal replacement for Kirk. The latter found his niche as a “stretch target” from the slot last season, before opting to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN analyst Matt Bowen:

WR Christian Kirk to the #Jaguars 16 explosive play receptions last season (20+ yards). Middle of the field stretch target for QB Trevor Lawrence in JAX. Slot alignments. Ability to uncover at the 2nd level/create on his own. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/Ylbk1HfTT9 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 14, 2022

A natural deep threat like Williams could easily take up the same role in the offense of Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Safeties wouldn’t be able to help double Hopkins if they had to keep one eye on Williams.

It makes him worth the risk, despite his injury, provided he lasts until the 23rd-overall pick.

Williams’ Draft Stock on the Rise

Williams hasn’t participated in the pre-draft process thanks to the ACL he tore against Georgia in the National Championship back in January. Yet, the lack of teaser material isn’t stopping teams at the top end of the first round from considering Williams a worthy pick.

That’s the view of NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, who told the Pat McAfee Show Williams is one of two rookie wide receivers who could hear his name called in the top 10:

"I have from a very good source that Jameson Williams & Garrett Wilson are potentially top ten picks" ~@PSchrags#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uriD44VoNe — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2022

Schrager’s mention of Ohio State ace Garrett Wilson is significant. Wilson and teammate Chris Olave kept Williams on the outside looking in for most of the latter’s two years with the Buckeyes before he transferred to Tuscaloosa.

Williams turned things around at Alabama, and it’s a testament to his talent he’s still touted to go so high in the draft. There’s also Williams telling reporters back in March he’s “ahead of schedule” in his recovery, per Around The NFL’s Nick Shook.

The Cardinals have the incentive to hope Williams’ injury history and lone season of elite production puts enough teams off for him to still be available at 23. Especially after Green tanked as the player expected to draw coverage away from Hopkins last season.

A healthy Williams would have no problem helping No. 10 see more one-on-one matchups.