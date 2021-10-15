Cardinals Trade for 3-Time Pro Bowler to Replace Injured TE

The Arizona Cardinals have found a replacement for injured tight end Maxx Williams.
The Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles completed a trade Friday, October 15, that sends three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
Ertz, 30, scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roughly 14 hours before the trade was announced. NBC Sports noted the tight end was “noticeably emotional” as he walked off the field Thursday, October 15, following the Eagles’ 28-22 loss.
As Heavy on Cardinals previously reported, the Cardinals spoke with the Eagles in the offseason regarding a potential Ertz trade. The need became more pressing when Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury on October 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Ertz will be a free agent after this season. He had 18 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Eagles while splitting time with Dallas Goedert.
This story will be updated.
