Cardinals’ James Conner Has Strong Words for Chase Edmonds

The Arizona Cardinals let their leading rusher from each of the past two seasons, Kenyan Drake, walk in free agency. From that point on, the team has shoved Chase Edmonds down our throats at every turn, continuously voicing their belief in the Fordham product as their lead-back.

However, this week’s addition of former Pro Bowl running back James Conner may ultimately throw a wrench in those plans. The ex-Pittsburgh Steeler has been hobbled by injuries the past two seasons but did finish 2018 as the AFC’s fifth-leading rusher.

While it’s unclear how the workload will be distributed between the two backs moving forward, Conner doesn’t appear all too fazed about the way he and his fellow Pennsylvania native will mesh in Arizona’s backfield.

“He’s got that dog mentality, just like I’ve got,” Conner said, via the team’s official website. “We’re just gonna roll.” As for Edmonds, he appears to be in the same boat when it comes to the situation, showing nothing but love for Conner since his arrival in the desert. Edmonds took to Twitter after the team officially announced Conner’s signing to shout out his new backfield mate. Let’s ride bro! https://t.co/iw7wbtgvIP — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) April 13, 2021 Follow the Heavy on Cardinals Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content! Conner Addresses Injury It’s not too often you see a 25-year-old running back with a Pro Bowl under his belt and limited tread on his tires (just 656 total career touches to his name) sitting there for the taking a month into free agency. Yet, that was exactly the case for Conner, as his injury history evidently negatively affected his market. In each of the three seasons he entered the year as the Steelers’ starting running back, he never appeared in more than 13 games. He’s also currently rehabbing from an offseason toe surgery due to an ATV accident. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently tabbed the injury a “very moderate turf toe-type injury” and reported that the procedure was done by renowned specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and that a full recovery is expected in June. As for where his rehab is at the very moment, Conner says it’s coming along. “I’m healing up well,” he noted.