Cardinals Kicker Matt Prater Reflects on ‘Great Memories’ With Lions

Matt Prater still has a lot of love for the Detroit Lions.

The 15-year veteran kicker spent seven seasons in Detroit prior to signing a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in March. As his new team prepares to face the Lions on Sunday, December 19, Prater spoke fondly about his time in Detroit.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

“I’m always going to be a Lions fan and love the organization,” he said, reflecting on some of his “great memories” with the team from 2014 to 2020.

Prater said one of the best things about his time in Detroit was getting to play a home game every year on Thanksgiving.

“Playing on Thanksgiving was always a great experience,” he said.

One game that stands out, he said, was the Lions’ Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on November 24, 2016, with first place in the NFC North on the line. Prater connected on a 48-yard field goal to tie the game at 13-13 with less than two minutes to play.

Three plays later, Darius Slay intercepted Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford and returned it 13 yards to the 20-yard line. Prater then booted a 40-yard game-winner as time expired. The Lions finished 9-7 that season and made the playoffs before losing to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

The situation in Detroit is much different this season, as the Lions enter the game with a league-worst 1-11-1 record.

“They’ve just had some bad breaks,” Prater said of his former team. “They’ve had some heartbreaking losses. I think they’re close. They’ve got some talent, some good, young pieces they drafted and brought in. I think they’re on the right path. They’re competitive. They’re a lot better than their record for sure.”

What Went Wrong in Seattle? The Cardinals (10-3) have struggled against the Lions in recent years — and Prater was a big reason why. During Prater’s tenure with the team, Detroit went 3-0-1 vs. Arizona — including a 26-23 victory in Glendale last season when he booted a 39-yard field goal as time expired. Aside from an off day in Seattle in Week 11, Prater has been exceptional in his first season with the Cardinals. He ranks 10th in the NFL in scoring with 102 points, connecting on 20 of 25 field goal attempts and 42 of 43 extra points. Two of the missed field goals (from 39 and 36 yards) and the lone missed PAT came against the Seahawks on November 21. Despite the struggles in the kicking game, the Cardinals held on for a 23-13 victory over their NFC West rivals. “The Seattle game was tough,” Prater said. “I was really disappointed in how I played. I was very happy and thankful that the team pulled it off and we won still.” Watching the film after that game also was difficult, he said. “I think that’s the worst game I ever had in my life at any level,” Prater said. “I was pretty upset and disappointed. Anytime I miss, I’m not super thrilled after. So having multiple in one game, I wasn’t very happy.” Prater didn’t make excuses after the game, though there were a few contributing factors: Long snapper Aaron Brewer was out with a broken arm; and earlier in week, Prater welcomed a new baby to the family. “Going into the Seattle game, I could make a lot of excuses — like just having a baby and not having sleep and other things,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I should’ve just kicked better. I should have made those kicks.” Congratulations to @MattPrater_5 and the entire Prater family. And welcome to the #RedSea, Kit Kinsley! pic.twitter.com/kd7SQInQu3 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 19, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Cardinals Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Cardinals-related breaking news, rumors, roster moves and more!

Comfortable Kicking at Ford Field

That said, Prater is happy to have Brewer back in the lineup. The kicker and long snapper were teammates for two seasons with the Denver Broncos before reuniting in Arizona.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said “there’s a comfort level” between the pair.

“Those guys have spent a ton of time on tasks together, whether it was here or in Denver, and they feel comfortable with each other,” Kingsbury said. “I think you’ve seen that this season.” Timing on kicks, particularly on those from 50 yards or more, is critical, Prater said. The veteran kicker has made 65 field goals of 50 or more yards during his career — the most by any player in NFL history — including six on eight attempts this season. “The timing and the rhythm of it is a huge part of it, because we’re expected to get from the snap to the kick in 1.3 seconds or less,” he said. “You just get so used to working with someone, with their rhythm and the consistency, so when you change it up, it’s tough.” Brewer, now in his sixth season with the Cardinals, spent a lot of time working with Prater in the offseason. The two also were teammates with the Broncos in 2012 and 2013. “With Brewer, I don’t even have to really look or think. I know exactly when it’s coming, just from playing with him in Denver for years and then this offseason to this season,” Prater said. He’s also very comfortable kicking at Ford Field. “Anytime you get to kick indoors, it makes your job a little easier,” Prater said. “I’m excited to go back.”