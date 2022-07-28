Kyler Murray’s Contract Oddities Prompt Reaction From O.J. Simpson

The recent contract between the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray has been the topic of discussion lately. Murray is not only becoming the second highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League, but his contract also includes some uber-interesting clauses.

The most raved about so far would have to be the requirement that Murray spends at least four hours per game week studying film independently. Many were quick to jump on this clause and claim it was a punishment for Murray, but for some it just made sense. Former NFL six-time pro bowler, 1973 MVP and hall of fame running back O.J. Simpson had his own take that he posted to Twitter following a boundless introduction.

Because great quarterbacks need to be on the same page as their teammates. @K1 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/fJoobT6fAH — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 26, 2022

Simpson Goes Into Detail in Video About Murray’s Contract

“This is something I assume all quarterbacks do,” Simpson stated in a video on Twitter. “I had a friend that said to me this doesn’t make sense, this is a pro-bowl caliber player. Why are they doing this to him? This is embarrassing.”

Explain the situation he did, giving those who did not play professional football a perspective of his own.

“Let’s say I’m a running back in a trap play and my guard is supposed to trap, let’s say [hypothetically] Aaron Donald” Simpson started by explaining his perspective. “We run the play, he tries to block him, he misses and I get tackled. That’s the way it goes, but if we ran the play and he didn’t go after Aaron and went after a linebacker or defensive end and I get tackled by Aaron I’m going to be *expletive*.”

After giving his hypothetical scenario a thought, he moves into the Murray situation.

“Kyler Murray’s dropping back to pass,” Simpson stated. “He has a primary receiver, and secondary receiver that’s determined by what kind of defense they’re [The opposing team] running. Let’s say that the primary receiver ran his route and got open, but Kyler threw the ball to another guy and completed it, or took off and got a first down. The fans are cheering, and the announcers are saying he’s a pro bowl caliber player, but that primary receiver is jogging back to the huddle with mixed emotions.

“On Monday you look at the footage, and let’s say that happened four, five, or six times a game. That can’t happen, you need consistency, that’s what Bill Walsh and Belichick tell them [their players]. You gotta be on the same page, because eventually it’s going to bite you in your butt, and you saw that happen in the playoffs. I suspect that’s why they want Kyler to study the defenses a little more and throw to the right guy.”

To break this down, Simpson acknowledged that the lack of studying film could have resulted in Murray’s late-season derailment from the success the Cardinals had seen in the first half of 2021.

Between Week 13, and their Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11, the Cardinals went 2-5. Murray threw for 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in the same period, with an average competition percentage of 61.1% His average quarterback rating was also 65.1%. Simpson promises that if Murray can spend more time studying film, and dedicating more time to his craft it will pay off.

NFL Insider In Agreeance With Contract Clause

“Kyler Murray does 4 hours of game studying on his own, anyway,” Ian Rapoport tweeted on July 25 in regards to the clause. And similar to the team wanting him around for the offseason as the face of the franchise, AZ wanted a commitment in writing while going to a certain place money-wise. Thus, the clause”

Kyler Murray does 4 hours of game studying on his own, anyway. And similar to the team wanting him around for the offseason as the face of the franchise, AZ wanted a commitment in writing while going to a certain place money-wise. Thus, the clause 👇👇👇 https://t.co/2WjSXBCqtv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Rapoport, who has been with the NFL Network as an insider since 2009 has seen his fair share of clauses on contracts. His expertise is also invaluable and has proved that over his illustrious career. While creating a thread on Twitter to help fans understand a breakdown of Murray’s contract he has once again done a service. Murray on the other hand did not take it kindly that anyone could believe the notion he did not study film on his own.

Kyler Murray with the surprise appearance with the media. It’s “disrespectful … almost a joke” that people could think he could’ve accomplished what he has without studying and preparing for the game. “This game is too hard” to do otherwise. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 28, 2022

Murray will be entering his fourth season in the NFL for Arizona and is expected by many to have a breakout season in which the Cardinals could become the third straight Super Bowl champions in their stadium when it’s all said and done next February.