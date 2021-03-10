Falcons’ 2021 Draft Arsenal Grows to 9 Picks

On Wednesday the Atlanta Falcons announced that they have received three compensatory draft picks from the NFL in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Two of those selections will come in the fifth round (No. 180 and No. 183 overall) and one will come in the sixth round (No. 219 overall).

Only one team received more compensatory picks than the Falcons, that being the Dallas Cowboys, who got four (one each in rounds three through six). The Falcons are one of five teams who received three picks each, the others being the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints. The first 2021 compensatory draft choice awarded (round three, No. 96 overall), went to the New England Patriots for losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As noted by NFL.com, “compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors…. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.”

Atlanta’s Free Agent Losses

The Falcons are receiving the fifth-round picks for losing Vic Beasley and De’Vondre Campbell to the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. Atlanta gets the sixth-rounder for offensive guard Wes Schweitzer, who signed a three-year contract with Washington valued at $13.5 million.

Last year the Falcons also lost tight end Austin Hooper and defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn in free agency, while signing Dante Fowler Jr. away from the Los Angeles Rams. The third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft (Jacksonville Jaguars), Fowler produced a career-high 11.5 sacks in his last season in Los Angeles, but had just 23 tackles (12 solo) and three sacks for the Falcons in 2020.

Complete List of 2021 Compensatory Picks

This year compensatory picks were awarded to 17 different teams:

Third Round

Pick 33-96, New England

Pick 34-97, Los Angeles Chargers

Pick 35-98, New Orleans

Pick 36-99, Dallas

Pick 37-100, Tennessee

Pick 38-101, Los Angeles Rams

Pick 39-102, San Francisco

Pick 40-103, San Francisco

Pick 41-104, Los Angeles Rams

Pick 42-105, Baltimore

Pick 43-106, New Orleans

Fourth Round

Pick 33-139, Dallas

Pick 34-140, New England

Pick 35-141, Pittsburgh

Pick 36-142, Los Angeles Rams

Pick 37-143, Green Bay

Pick 38-144, Minnesota

Pick 39-145, Kansas City

Fifth Round

Pick 33-178, Green Bay

Pick 34-179, Dallas

Pick 35-180, Atlanta

Pick 36-181, San Francisco

Pick 37-182, Kansas City

Pick 38-183, Atlanta

Pick 39-184, Baltimore

Sixth Round

Pick 33-217, Tampa Bay

Pick 34-218, New Orleans

Pick 35-219, Atlanta

Pick 36-220, Green Bay

Pick 37-221, Chicago

Pick 38-222, Carolina

Pick 39-223. Minnesota

Pick 40-224, Philadelphia

Pick 41-225, Philadelphia

Pick 42-226, Carolina

Pick 43-227, Dallas

Pick 44-228, Chicago

The Falcons (4-12 in 2020) currently have a total nine draft choices in the 2021 NFL Draft, including four within the Top 100 selections (No. 4, 35, 68 and 99 overall). With the addition of the compensatory picks, the Falcons will also be selecting three times in round five (No. 132, 180, 183) and twice in round six (No. 163, 219).

As for the other teams in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were awarded one compensatory pick, a sixth-rounder, while the Carolina Panthers received a pair of sixth-rounders. Of the three picks given to the aforementioned Saints, two are in the third round and one in the sixth. The second third-round pick goes to the Saints as compensation for losing Terry Fontenot to the Falcons.

