Falcons Add Much-Needed Depth to O-Line, D-Line

There are some obvious holes to fill on both sides of the ball for the Atlanta Falcons.

The glaring concern starts with the offensive line so, to beef it up, the Falcons added two interior offensive linemen, Danny Isidora and Bryan Witzman, along with one defensive lineman, Mike Pennel, to the practice squad, as reported by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

#Falcons sign OL Danny Isidora and Bryan Witzmann to the practice squad.

Also sign DL Mike Pennel to the practice squad. Isidora played 25 games in his career with six starts. Witzmann has started 20 NFL games (playing in 40) — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 15, 2021

In corresponding moves, the Falcons released kicker Elliott Fry, receiver Juwan Green and tight end David Wells from the team.

Why The Move Makes Sense

It’s good to see the Falcons addressing their problems instead of ignoring them following an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

Unlike starting rookie guard Jalen Mayfield, the two veteran offensive linemen come with experience.

Isidora, 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has seen action in 25 games (six starts) for the Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Witzmann, 6-7, and 320 pounds has appeared in 40 games (20 starts) around the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers since entering the NFL in 2014 out of South Dakota State as an undrafted free agent.

The Falcons’ defensive line also struggled against Philly so adding some extra depth there only makes sense.

Pennel, 6-4 and 332 pounds, who also went undrafted in 2014, has tallied 150 total tackles (85 solo), two sacks and two passes defensed in 91 career games for the Green Bay Packers, NY Jets and KC Chiefs in seven seasons. Just last fall, he finished with 29 total tackles (13 solo) in 14 games for the Chiefs.

