Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Chargers Loss: ‘I Thought We Played Pretty Well’

If anyone knows how to blow a game, it’s the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers were tied 17-17 in the final second of the game when running back Austin Ekeler fumbled the ball and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham recovered it.

And then dropped it, which ultimately led to helping LA’s kicker Cameron Dicker set up for a game-winning field goal.

The Falcons lost 20-17, marking their fifth loss of the season.

HC Arthur Smith: ‘I thought we played pretty well’

Despite the end result, there were some positives to come from the loss.

The Falcons had their best start of the year in the first quarter, scoring in the first few minutes and keeping LA from scoring any.

“The first quarter came out the way we wanted and then they got us off the field,” Smith said after the game. “That’s a good quarterback and NFL team.”

Cordarelle Patterson was one of the highlights if now the biggest to come from the loss.

Fresh off injured reserve, Patterson scored the first touchdown of the game and then another in the third quarter––the only two scores for Atlanta.

He finished the day with 13 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He also added an extra 19 yards in the air on one catch.

“I thought we played pretty well…

“They executed better than we did down the stretch,” Smith said.

Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was another bright light and led the backfield with 99 rushing yards on 10 carries. In total, the Falcons ran for a total of 201 yards against LA.

As for Graham’s dropped fumble recovery, Smith has nothing but high praise for him.

“I back TQ 100,000 percent. He wanted to make a play,” Smith said. “It’s a funny-shaped ball, but I love TQ. He should never hang his head down. He scooped the ball up and it slipped out. He’s a defensive lineman and the ball takes funny bounces sometimes.”