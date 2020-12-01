Atlanta Legend Pushes Falcons to Make QB Switch to ‘Next Tom Brady’

With the way things are going in Atlanta this season, the Falcons will need a miracle to make the playoffs and even then, it probably won’t happen.

Atlanta legend and rapper “Big Boi” of Outkast joined the Men in Blazers podcast and gave a suggestion to solve all of the Atlanta Falcons’ problems.

“Falcons might just need to go ahead and throw the rest of the season”, Big Boi said. “Go and throw it, lose out, draft Trevor Lawrence from Clemson first, and we have us a Tom Brady for the next 15 years.

“People can’t go to the game now anyway, sh**.”

That would be a brilliant idea if the Jets weren’t already in first place to pick Lawrence. And the Falcons still aren’t that bad, unless they follow Big Boi’s suggestion and purposely lose. The bottom-ten teams in the league are the Jets, Giants, Washington, Jaguars, Dolphins, Chargers, Bengals, and Cowboys.

However, Flordia quarterback Kyle Trask or Ohio State’s Justin Fields could still be on the market for Atlanta in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why Kyle Trask Is More Likely for Falcons

The Florida Florida Gators have been absolutely thriving this season, mainly due to their quarterback. Kyle Trask, the Gators’ signal-caller, has 34 touchdown passes and has thrown for at least three scores in all eight of this season’s games. He has 2,810 yards through the air and a current QB rating of 93.4.

The 6’5,” 240 pound Texas native has actually been compared to a bigger Matt Ryan. More notably, he has been compared to Joe Burrow considering he already put up better numbers this season than the former first overall pick.

Trask obviously has the size that teams want, pocket presence, and enough mobility to be a solid big league QB. For his ground game, Trask has 36 rushing attempts for 88 yards and zero touchdowns.

Aside from being compared to Ryan, he’s also been compared to a better Kirk Cousins or bigger Ben Roethlisberger.

Why Justin Fields Is More Likely for Falcons

The Georgia Bulldogs really missed out on something incredible letting Justin Fields get away.

The Falcons landing Fields is a lot more likely than Trevor Lawrence or even Trask ending up in Atlanta, which is still certainly not a bad thing. Lawrence would require big bucks to snag him and the Falcons salary cap is looking even tighter this upcoming year than it was last year. Trask could be taken by the Jaguars by the time Atlanta’s name gets called.

You just never know.

Fields, a native of Georgia, currently holds a 94.4 QB passer rating, has thrown for 1,208 yards, 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season.

Fields isn’t necessarily a Tom Brady but he has the potential to grow at QB and Matt Ryan would make an awesome mentor until his tenure comes to an end in Atlanta. Fields is often compared to Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.

At 6’3″, 223 pounds, Fields has the same build as Prescott who stands at 6’2″ 238 pounds. Like Prescott and Wilson, Fields is more of a mobile quarterback who can throw on the run and scamble when they need to for positive yards.

Fields will continue his case for Heisman up against Lawrence who has 2,236 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on the season. Unfoturnaley COVID-19 and game cancelations will pay a big factor in who makes the Heisman ballot this season.

If Trask and Fields are not up for grabs, there is a long-running list of talented QBs set to enter the 2021 draft class.

