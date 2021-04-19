Falcons to Attend Dual-Threat’s 2nd Pro Day, Answering Trade Calls: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are sending three personnel to NDSU on Monday to watch quarterback Trey Lance‘s second Pro Day, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

With QBs virtually locked in at the top three picks, the NFL Draft really starts at No. 4 with the #Falcons, who will have their full allotment of three personnel at Trey Lance’s second pro day Monday at North Dakota State, per source. 🤔 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2021

Peliserro added that the Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring their No. 4 overall pick at the end of the month.

As they did with Justin Fields’ second pro day at Ohio State, the #Falcons will send three different coaches/scouts than the first pro day, putting six sets of eyes on each QB. Atlanta has gotten calls about the No. 4 pick, and is thoroughly evaluating options if it stays put. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2021

Trey Lance ‘Hit a Homerun’ During His First Workout

With head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in the audience, Trey Lance outshined during his first North Dakota State pro day last month.

The Bison product completed 58 of 66 passes while running a mix between Smith and Kyle Shanahan’s offenses.

“I thought he hit a home run,” said NFL Network’s Kim Jones.

Her colleague Lance Zierlein chimed in to say, “He look[ed] great. He looks great at the position—body type was very good…. The feet looked good, the base looked good, threw with good velocity. The ball placement was a little iffy from time to time and the deep ball stuff was a little bit up and down, but what I got from the workout itself is that he really seemed to have a lot of commands,” Zierlein said, noting he’s well equipped to make the transition from college to pro because he has already played in a pro system.

“What really stands out to me … his intelligence is unbelievable,” Zierlein added. “North Dakota State asks their quarterbacks to set their own protections. And then the process from Monday through Friday in terms of what they are asking their quarterbacks to do, that’s pro style setup as well and pro-style preparation. That’s something that is going to put him way at the top of the list when teams talk to him and put him on the whiteboard.”

The 20-year-old started just one season at NDSU and last year’s season was moved to the spring due to COVID-19. This leaves teams feeling a bit uneasy about taking the risk on a rookie signal-caller who missed out on playing another season to get more starting experience.

However, in the 18 starts he made an appearance in, Lance completed 193 passes for 2,798 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also added 1,110 yards on the ground in 169 attempts with 16 touchdowns.

Who Would the Falcons Trade Back For?

As Pelissero noted, three quarterbacks are set to go first, including Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones. This means at No. 4 overall, Atlanta will have plenty of other players to select from outside the quarterback position.

There are, however, several other teams, such as the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos, who might be looking to draft a quarterback and be the teams inquiring about Atlanta’s No. 4 pick.

The Falcons trading back could benefit them in several ways by adding elite talent to their roster and more draft capital to the nine picks they already have.

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is a big name that has been linked to the Falcons multiple times this offseason. Pitts is also a name linked to the Falcons staying at their No. 4 pick.

The Falcons also attended Pitts’ Pro Day and adding Pitts would give Matt Ryan another lethal weapon since Ryan is pretty locked in as the Falcons QB for at least two more seasons.