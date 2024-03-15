Falcons Trade QB for Electric Former All-American WR for Kirk Cousins

The list of Atlanta Falcons wide receivers is growing as the franchise continues to add playmakers for Kirk Cousins. Atlanta acquired electric receiver Rondale Moore in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The trade officially ends the Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta as the Falcons-Cardinals agreed to a rare NFL player-for-player swap. Ridder heads to the Cardinals where he is expected to serve as the backup quarterback to Kyler Murray.

Moore was once a college football darling during a standout career at Purdue. The wideout was utilized all over the field as a receiver, running back and on special teams as a shifty returner. Moore’s NFL career has not had the same kind of pop that the wideout had while turning heads with highlight-reel plays in the Big Ten.

The moves comes one day after the Falcons agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney. One day later, Atlanta also signed another speedster in Ray-Ray McCloud.

Not only do the Falcons have a new QB1, but Cousins will be throwing to a revamped receiver group. These veterans join key Falcons playmakers like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.

New Falcons Receiver Rondale Moore Had an All-American Season With 114 Catches for 1,258 Yards and 12 Touchdowns in 2018

Play

By far, Moore’s best season came during his freshman year at Purdue. Moore posted 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 appearances during the 2018 season.

The wideout also added 21 carries for 213 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Moore’s breakout performance earned the receiver All-American honors in 2018.

The veteran’s NFL production has been much more modest as his combined three seasons do not match his 2018 receiving performance at Purdue. Moore posted 40 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown in 17 appearances last season with the Cardinals. The playmaker was utilized more in the running attack adding career-highs with 28 carries for 178 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Falcons Playmaker Rondale Moore Drew Comparisons to Seahawks Star Tyler Lockett Heading Into the 2021 NFL Draft

Play

Moore is going into a prove-it season and may have the best opportunity of his NFL career to produce in Atlanta. The receiver will be in the final season of a four-year, $6.9 million rookie deal. Moore is slated to have a $1.6 million salary and cap hit in 2024.

Arizona selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 49 overall pick. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Moore to standout Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

“Slightly undersized slot receiver who makes up for it with above-average strength and competitive fire that shows up throughout the tape,” Zierlein wrote of Moore in his pre-draft profile. “He can beat one-on-one coverage with speed but lacks the size and length to legitimately challenge NFL cornerbacks outside.

“He’s difficult to press, elusive out of route breaks underneath and his ability after the catch could make him a priority target when it’s time to move the sticks on third down. He lacks desired game experience on paper, but he’s the same player week in and week out and teams know exactly what they will get with him,” Zierlein continued.

“His football character and acumen are big pluses to go with his talent. Moore should become a good starting slot target with punt return potential.”