Falcons Key Defender ‘Close to Returning’ from IR: Report

On the 1st of September, the Atlanta Falcons sent five players to Injured Reserve:

linebacker Deion Jones, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive end Marlon Davidson, left guard Jalen Mayfield and tight end John FitzPatrick.

If a player lands on IR, then they must miss at least for weeks, according to the league’s protocol.

As the Falcons enter their Week 5 meeting against the Buccaneers, Oliver is the only player so far that has been reported as “close to returning,” per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

When asked about the other players on IR, Falcons coach Arthur Smith made is sound like CB Isaiah Oliver is close to returning. He tore his ACL about a year ago. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 3, 2022

Oliver Was Injured a Year Ago

Exactly one year ago this month, Oliver went down early in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team.

Following a hit on Washington’s running back J.D. McKissic, Oliver hobbled off very slowly to the sidelines with the help of trainers and was shortly carted off.

Looks of frustration on #Falcons corner Isaiah Oliver's face as he was carted off the field with a knee injury. He's out for the game. Caught by @bkfox5sports pic.twitter.com/4nedbGuUcR — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 3, 2021

Oliver was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury and later diagnosed with an ACL tear. He immediately underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Oliver returned for Atlanta’s offseason workouts. He was limited during minicamp but then returned to full-team drills during the Falcons’ training camp. He sat out for the team’s first two two exhibition games but played 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale against the Jaguars before heading to IR again.

Despite still dealing with lingering effects, it sounds like he could be feeling closer to 100 percent.

Oliver’s Injury Had Extremely Bad Timing

There is never a right time for an injury, but Oliver’s couldn’t have come at the worst possible timing for his career.

It was Week 3 of the 2022 season, one game out of Oliver’s injury, and the Dirty Birds had allowed just 14 points against the New York Giants as opposed to the combined 80 points they allowed through their first two games.

The peak performance came by surprise since the Falcons’ top cornerback and playmaker, A.J. Terrell, was ruled out due to a concussion. However, Oliver stepped up in a huge way, which ultimately helped the Falcons’ defense hold their own and beat the Giants.

The versatile defensive back played outside corner up until last season when interim head coach Raheem Morris tested the waters and moved Oliver into the slot. Once defensive coordinator Dean Pees took over, he made the choice not to move Oliver from nickel.

Meanwhile, Atlanta opted to put backup corner T.J. Green in for Terrell and he struggled, however, Oliver’s performance made up for it.

Prior to the 2021 season, Oliver had not lived up to the hype since the Falcons took him in the second round of the 2018 draft. Head coach Arthur Smith credited defensive coordinator Dean Pees and defensive backs coach Jon Hoke for his overall improvement.

“It’s really Dean and Hoke,” Smith said following Oliver’s top performance last fall. “They kind of had a vision for him, where they thought he could play. Really it was the same role that Logan Ryan had for Dean and Vrabes [Mike Vrabel] in Tennessee, and Zay’s taken that on and he’s smart, he’s instinctual. If you’re going to play the nickel in this defense you’ve got to be a willing tackler too.”

After playing the best game of his career, Pro Football Focus gave Oliver a grade of 90.2. And while Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker received a higher grade of 92.7 that week, he played just five snaps compared to Oliver’s 57 snaps.

Check out Oliver in action with a strip-recovery against the Giants last fall below: