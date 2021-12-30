Falcons Claim Ex-Titans QB Off Waivers

In need of depth at quarterback with Feleipe Franks‘ status up in the air for Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons claimed former Tennessee Titans QB Matt Barkley off the waivers on Wednesday, December 29.

ESPN’s Field Yates made the announcement via Twitter:

The Falcons have claimed QB Matt Barkley off of waivers from the Panthers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 29, 2021

Barkley was most recently waived by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday and comes to Atlanta with plenty of backup experience under his belt.

Before that, the 31-year-old had initially signed a two-year deal with the Titans over the offseason but was later poached by Carolina from the waivers.

Barkley Was Projected to Go No. 1 Overall in 2013

After four years at USC, Barkley went drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. However, he was projected to go much higher than that before hurting his shoulder during his senior year with the Trojans. The injury kept him from participating in the throwing part of the NFL Scouting Combine, which ultimately hurt his draft stock.

He entered training camp as a rookie on the hunt for a starting job while up against Nick Foles and Mike Vick. After not earning the starting job, Barkley settled in at backup and after two seasons with the Eagles, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent only six months there before being released and ending up in Chicago with the Bears. He was a solid backup and even filled in as a starter for the Bears, but his time there didn’t last long either. He bounced around from the San Francisco 49ers, did a second stint in Arizona and spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and then the Carolina Panthers.

Through nine seasons in the NFL thus far, Barkley has thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He has played in just 19 games with seven starts but has yet to play this at all this season.

The Falcons Week 17 Depth Chart vs. Buffalo Bills

The Falcons are set to take on the Buffalo Bills this week and could be very thin at several positions due to an outbreak at the facility, so you can expect Barkley among others to be elevated on Sunday.

Below is the Falcons depth chart vs. Buffalo:

OFFENSE

WR: Christian Blake

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Feleipe Franks

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB: Keith Smith

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT: Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DE: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler

ILB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

SS: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

