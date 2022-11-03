Falcons Believe in QB Marcus Mariota to Lead the Way

Is it Desmond Ridder’s time?

Not so fast.

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan away and then brought in Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback, many (nearly everyone) critics believed this team would end the year with a 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick.

But now, eight weeks into the 2022 season and this team is 4-4 and atop the NFC South––with none other than Mariota leading the way.

Of course, Mariota hasn’t been the main reason for where Atlanta is today, but he certainly has played a larger role than others, even if it hasn’t been a flawless one.

Falcons Proud of Mariota’s Bounceback

Marcus’ NFL journey has been an interesting one. He went from starting in the league to being benched and back to starting again. Not many QBs ever get a second chance and he is making the most of his.

Just this past Sunday in Atlanta’s crazy 37-34 overtime win over Carolina, he completed 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards with three touchdowns. He also had two interceptions but his 105.2 passer rating made up for it––marking his third straight week of notching a passer rating of 100 or higher.

Head coach Arthur Smith, who has been around for much of Mariota’s highs and lows has been impressed with his bounceback, to say the least.

“The guy has a been through a lot,” Smith said of Mariota. “You win the Heisman. You’re the No. 2 pick. Goes through a million staff changes in Tennessee. Going into a contract year and gets benched. Can’t say enough about how he handled that situation. He goes out to Vegas, sits and watches. Didn’t think he’d get another opportunity. It’s a unique situation here. He’s got such a calm demeanor, and he understands that you’re never out of it.”

And while some fans and critics believe it’s Desmond Ridder’s time, Mariota’s teammates think otherwise.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him, the player he is and the guy he is as well,” offensive tackle Jake Matthews said following Sunday’s win. “He’s got that personality that you want to do really well for him just because of how well he takes care of us and the type of attitude he brings every day. Man, I couldn’t be happier he’s our quarterback, and I think he played great (Sunday).”

Mariota Confident in His Teammates

Mariota isn’t naive to the fact that there is a lot of football left, so while it’s easy to feel on top of the world in first place, they’re staying grounded.

“(We’ve) got a long way to go,” Mariota said. “At the end of the day, our team goals are to win the division. It is taking it one step at a time.”

Belief in each other is a two-way street. Not only do Mariota’s coaches and teammates have a lot of faith in him, but Mariota believes this Falcons team has the makeup for a post-season rebirth if they continue to keep their heads down.

“I think that’s what’s really cool about this team,” Mariota said. “We’re not thinking too far ahead or looking back in the past. We’re just finding ways to kind of stay in the moment. If we continue to do that, I think we’ll like where we are at.”