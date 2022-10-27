Falcons Top Offensive Weapon ‘Pretty Close’ to Returning

The Atlanta Falcons could be getting running back Cordarrelle Patterson back in their lineup as soon as Week 9 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The club has been without their offensive top offense since October 3rd when they placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury.

But according to head coach Arthur Smith, Patterson is “pretty close” to making his return.

Patterson Has Been Sharing Updates

Smith isn’t the only one sharing updates as Patterson has been posting his workouts to Twitter over the last two weeks.

Smith also joked that he should be posting his workout videos to mock Patterson.

“Almost that time!” – Patterson wrote in a tweet with a video of him sprinting attached on October 19.

“1 step closer!!!!” – Patterson said in another tweet with a workout video on October 24.

Before going down in Week 4, the 31-year-old was off to an impressive start, logging 368 yards and three touchdowns along with two career-high days.

This Falcons offense that has relied heavily on the run game will be more than ecstatic to have Patterson back.