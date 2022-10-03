Falcons All-Purpose Weapon Has ‘Plan to Return’ After Going on IR

Back-to-back wins have ignited the Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 NFL season. Those victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns were powered by a dominant running game led by the all-purpose talents of Cordarrelle Patterson.

No longer just a sensation in the return game and a part-time wide receiver, Patterson has become the lead weapon for the Falcons’ rushing attack. He’s topped 100 yards on the ground in two games and rushed for three touchdown already this season.

Patterson appeared on course for a career year, but his season has been interrupted after the 31-year-old went on injured reserve on Monday, October 3. Fortunately, Patterson has a “plan to return” after undergoing a “procedure,” according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is going on IR with plan to return. Had a procedure today. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 3, 2022

While the procedure is described as “minor,” Patterson’s absence will increase the burden on some unproven backs to carry the load for head coach Arthur Smith’s run-first offense.

Patterson Out for 4 Games

The Falcons remain confident Patterson won’t be out for long, but the IR designation will cost him four games, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is undergoing a minor procedure on his knee, I'm told. Expectation is he's back sooner than later. But IR means he'll miss at least four games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

Patterson played during the 23-20 win over the Browns in Week 4, but he had been a doubt after missing two days of practice with what PFF’s Ari Meirov called a “knee injury.” The veteran shrugged off any ill effects to rush for 38 yards on nine carries, including a 13-yard touchdown, against the Browns.

The news of Patterson going on IR has already resonated with his teammates, including left tackle Jake Matthews. He told Josh Kendall of The Athletic how much Patterson will be missed, even in the short-term:

Falcons OL Jake Matthews: "That’s tough to hear. He’s been one of the guys on our offense who has really helped get everything going and started. He’s a great teammate, a guy you can count on, and just brings an attitude and energy that has helped us do what we’ve done." https://t.co/xhXtEzFbUp — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) October 3, 2022

No Patterson for a month means the onus now goes on fifth-round draft pick Tyler Allgeier and former practice squad member Caleb Huntley. The latter has already been signed to the 53-man roster in the wake of Patterson’s setback, according to Falcons Digital Managing Editor Scott Bair.

Huntley earned his spot after carrying the ball 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in his first pro start. Those numbers helped the Falcons amass 202 yards on the ground, the second time Smith’s offense has broken the 200-barrier already this season.

Huntley’s efforts were supported by Allgeier, who now figures to become the lead workhorse for the Falcons.

Rookie in Line for More Work

Allgeier has already been surprisingly busy for a late-round selection in his first year. He carried 10 times for 84 yards against the Browns, an impressive effort highlighted by this 42-yard run:

Tyler Allgeier could be next up. pic.twitter.com/YQrn2aX4zY — PFF ATL Falcons (@PFF_Falcons) October 3, 2022

The play showcased the vision and acceleration that can make Allgeier Atlanta’s RB1 in Patterson’s absence. His quick decision to bounce this play off tackle showed the one-cut-and-go ability the Falcons needs from those running behind their zone blocking.

Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone obviously already have enough confidence in Allgeier to carry the load. Week 4 was the second time this season he registered double-digit rushing attempts, having had his number called 10 times against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

A double act of Allgeier and Huntley should be able handle the rushing chores while Patterson is on the shelf. They can be supported by converted defensive back Avery Williams and running quarterback Marcus Mariota.

There are enough options to keep Smith’s run-heavy plan working, but he’ll surely feel better once Patterson and fellow veteran Damien Williams are off IR.