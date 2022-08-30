Falcons Cut WR Frank Darby: ‘I Can’t Change for Nobody’

It’s final cut day across the league and the first notable player to get released by the Atlanta Falcons this morning was 2021 sixth-round pick, Frank Darby.

However, that doesn’t mean he’ll be gone for good. Darby is a strong candidate to get re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Falcons have released WR Frank Darby, a candidate for their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Darby Had a “Way Better” Camp Than Last Year

The wide receiver position was easily the hardest battle to be in at training camp this offseason and Darby was overshadowed by the older guys.

While he may have gone overlooked, Darby felt like his overall performance at camp was a lot better than his rookie year.

“I felt like this, this camp was one of my best camps, way better than last year,” Darby said following the Falcons’ first regular season practice on Monday, August 29. “I felt like this camp made me push myself, especially the room that was created since me and Oz [Olamide Zacchaeus] were the only ones that came back from last year.”

The Falcons brought in a handful of veterans this summer including, KhaDarel Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate and Bryan Edwards. These guys came to town with a lot more experience under their belts that ultimately helped Darby.

“Bringing in guys like Hodge, Edwards, Tate, Geronimo, Byrd… that pushed me to another limit because a lot of them guys, vets, and they knew a lot. So, I had to push myself to learn the playbook, better learn my assignment, learn my details and wherever they put me at, you know, I had to do that at a high level. And I feel like I did really well at that.”

Darby ended preseason on a high note, where he hauled in a 35-yard pass from rookie QB Desmond Ridder during the Falcons’ preseason finale win over the Jaguars last Saturday.

This is how we do it, ₜₕᵢₛ ᵢₛ ₕₒ𝓌 𝓌ₑ 𝒹ₒ ᵢₜ.@_SavageSZN88 pic.twitter.com/FOmaQQkZIS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2022

As a rookie Darby didn’t see much action, playing in three games and recording one catch for 14 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Praises Darby via Twitter

Everyone should know by now that Falcons’ running back Cordarrelle Patterson is an open guy on Twitter and made it clear over the weekend that he wants Darby on his team.

Darby brings plenty of energy to the locker room and the 10-year veteran loves that about him.

“The teammate every team needs!!!”- Patterson wrote in a tweet responding to Darby’s mic’d up preseason segment.

The teammate every team needs!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) August 23, 2022

The two have become very close since CP joined the team last year.

“Me and C.P, we’ve gotten close ever since last year,” Darby said. “He loves music. I love music. When he’s walking around in the facility playing, I’m always robbing out with him and since we’ve met, we just connected. He sees my energy. I see that over there. He likes to smile.

“So, the relationship is different. I feel like we’ve got a relationship. That’s gonna last for a long time, either from here or somewhere else.”

Darby was aware that he was on the roster bubble ahead of cuts but made it clear that no matter where the future takes him, he plans to keep his energy high.

“I can’t change, I can’t change for nobody,” Darby said. I gotta always be myself at the end of the day. I know people were wondering if my energy gonna turn down or something if things don’t go the right way here, but nah, I will just gotta keep going. I’m always gonna bring energy because that’s how I got up here.”

Incase you’re wondering how @_SavageSZN88 takes his coffee 🧐 How can you NOT be rooting for this guy. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7hhw47vVp5 — Kramer (@KKramzz) August 29, 2022

READ NEXT: