Dolphins Hire Ex-Falcons, Bengals Safety

“Y’all better not call me coach,” is what Atlanta Falcons’ longtime safety Ricardo Allen wrote to his former NFL teammates when he announced his retirement on February 21.

But just two weeks after retiring, “coach,” is now his new title after he joined the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff as a special teams assistant this month, according to Sports Illustrated’s Alain Poupart:

The Dolphins have hired Ricardo Allen as a special teams assistant. He was with head coach Mike McDaniel with Atlanta when he was a DB for the Falcons. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) March 1, 2022

Allen, 30, reunites former Falcons offensive assistant Mike McDaniel (2015-16), who replaced Brian Flores as Miami’s head coach.

Coaching Has Been in Allen’s Plans

When Allen tore his Achilles in 2018, he made a lot of use out of his downtime.

He spent his free time breaking down defenses league-wide until he decided to look into offenses, which intrigued him even more.

“I went back to the old school, back to Bill Walsh and the beginning of the West Coast (offense),” Allen said in July of 2019, via Fox Sports. “I went back to (former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle) Shanahan when he was here and all the stuff he was running in practice.

“Just try to learn as much from the coordinators and the people who actually like invented the offense and the people with the most knowledge. I was just studying it over and over, like if I was a quarterback or I was a wide receiver or a running back trying to learn the offense. I was just trying to learn it from the foundation of it. I got bored, so I did something.”

At the time, Dan Quinn was still the head coach of the Falcons and let him sit in on QB meetings under one condition.

“That part is not unusual for a guy to go to any length for any advantage (he) can get, but it was a first time for me of ‘Hey, do you mind if I sit in the quarterbacks meetings?’ ” Quinn said. “I was like, ‘You can, but you’re not in there to ask questions.’ ”

Allen did as he was told but that didn’t stop him from asking veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for answers afterward.

“Later on in life, I’ll probably try to transition over to probably being an offensive coordinator or be something,” Allen said. “At least I can help. Hopefully, I can play good enough, work good enough that I can make enough (money) with my body that I can choose who I want to learn under or I can choose to go to teams and just study and help the team grow.”

Well, it looks like Allen got his wish sooner rather than later.

Allen Brings Leadership Experience to Miami

Allen brings plenty of leadership experience that coaches need to Miami.

He quickly become a leader in both the Falcons’ locker room and Atlanta community after joining the team in 2014 as a fifth-roud pick. As a Falcon, Allen played a big role in the Falcons’ Social Justice Committee, which is dedicated to addressing social justice issues within the Atlanta community. The four-time team captain also payed tribute to the service men and women that serve the country and traveled to West Point Military Academy to participate in military-based leadership training. And in 2019, Allen was nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field.

However, his leadership role didn’t stop when he parted ways with Atlanta and signed with the Bengals last offseason. He brought that side of him to Cincy as well, motivating his teammates before and during Super Bowl 56 as the only Bengals player to have already played in the “big game.”

“They have reached out to me a lot,” Allen said during Super Bowl week, via the AJC. “They are asking me a lot of questions about how the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. It’s just the experience that I’m able to tell them about that game. Just being able to play back through it and tell them what I believe could have helped us win.”

Allen’s former secondary coach in Cincy, Robert Livingston, also has high regards for the former safety.

“His veteran leadership has been great,” Livingston said. “I can’t speak enough about it. I told him a long time ago that he was going to do more for me than I probably ever do for him.”

Allen finished his NFL career playing in a total 91 NFL games and made 77 starts while making 355 tackles, 11 interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

