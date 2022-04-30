Falcons Land Late-Round RB Compared to James Conner

The Atlanta Falcons may have just struck a goldmine in fifth-round pick (No. 151 overall) BYU running back Tyler Allgeier.

According to NFL Network’s draft guru Daniel Jeremiah and several other analysts, Allgeier draws a strong comparison to Arizona Cardinals star back, James Conner, due to his ability to also act as a pass-catcher.

Conner ended last season with 752 yards and 15 touchdowns on 202 carries through 15 games, while also reeling in 37 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. His 15 rushing touchdowns ranked third in the league for 2021, and his 18 total touchdowns tied for second.

Allgeier joins a crowded, not to mention older, running back group led by Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison and Damien Williams.

Allgeier Brings Versatility to Atlanta

Allgeier is coming to Atlanta following back-to-back seasons where he notched over 1,000 rushing yards. He currently owns the fifth-most rushing yards and second-most career touchdowns in BYU history.

His best season yet came last fall when he logged a single-season record of 1,601 yards, 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, while adding 28 catches for 199 receiving yards as a junior in 2021.

Similar to the Falcons’ third-round pick, linebacker/running back Troy Andersen, Allgeier brings versatility to Atlanta on both sides of the ball and is also a tough block having played linebacker during the 2019 season.

Andersen’s focus is now at linebacker while Allegeier’s remains at running back but having versatility is a huge upside for both parties as the Falcons favorite those kinds of players on their 53-man roster.

“The Falcons are getting a fantastic football player and an incredibly humble and hardworking teammate with the physical versatility and football IQ to contribute in many different ways,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said via KSL.com. “He is the kind of person who will always succeed and improve. I am excited for Tyler. I look forward to following his NFL career.”

Also per KSL, Allgeier becomes the fifth-highest drafted running back in Cougar football history and the 18th ball carrier to be drafted out of the program.

Falcons 2022 NFL Draft Picks

The Falcons had a total of nine draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, but ended up trading away picks No. 43 and No. 141 to the New York Giants in exchange for an earlier second-round pick in order to snag a stud edge at No. 38:

Round 1 – Pick 8 (8 overall): Southern California wide receiver Drake London

Round 2-Pick 7 (38 overall): Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

Round 2 – Pick 11 (43 overall): Traded to the New York Giants

Round 2 – Pick 26 (58 overall) from the Tennessee Titans: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen

Round 3 – Pick 10 (74 overall): Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Round 3 – Pick 18 (82 overall) from the Indianapolis Colts: Western Kentucky linebacker DeAngelo Malone

Round 4 – Pick 9 (114 overall): Traded to the New York Giants

Round 5 – Pick 8 (151 overall): BYU running back Tyler Allgeier

The Falcons acquired No. 58 overall in the second round of this year’s draft from their Julio Jones trade with the Tennesee Titans last offseason and No. 82 overall in the third after sending longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in March.

