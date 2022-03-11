Falcons ‘Eyeing’ All-Pro Edge: Report

Free agency is just a few days away and the Atlanta Falcons will have plenty of needs to address, including the pass rush.

While you can expect the Falcons to aim for several lower, shorter deals, NFL analyst Jordan Schultz reported that Atlanta is aiming a bit higher at the edge position and ‘eyeing’ Arizona Cardinals’ All-Pro Chandler Jones.

Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. Im told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

Jones Entered 2021 Ranked in the Top 10

Following a career-low 2020 season derailed by an injury, Jones,32, entered the 2021 season ranked as one of ESPN’s top edge rushers at No. 5 overall and rightfully so as he finished the season with 10.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and six forced fumbles.

But his best season came in 2019 when he finished with 19.0 sacks, 53 tackles and a league-leading eight forced fumbles.

As currently one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Jones has recorded a whopping total of 107.5 career sacks between the Cardinals and New England Patriots.

Jones could be a game-changing addition to a lackluster Falcons pass rush that finished dead last in 2021, so why not sign him?

One word: money. However, Atlanta might just be in luck.

Jones’ Priority Is Not Money

The Falcons have some money to play around with but would certainly need to create more in order to get a player like Jones.

The good news is, Jones isn’t looking for a paycheck.

“It’s not about money at all,” Jones told his former New England teammate Logan Ryan on the “NFL Players Podcast” this week. “Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten a Super Bowl, but scheme is huge or for me it’s winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say, I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. … When it comes to my decision, where does Chandler Jones become Chandler Jones – where does he maximize his talent? …

“I’ll say this again, what team maximizes Chandler Jones’ talents?”

The Falcons could fit that mold (minus the championships) if you think about what they did with running back/wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson.

Atlanta’s Selling Point for Jones (And Other Top Free Agents)

In order to find both good and affordable players during free agency general manager, Terry Fontenot and his crew will have to sell themselves.

But, how do you sell a 7-10 team that hasn’t seen a playoff birth in five-straight seasons?

“You look at Cordarelle Patterson and all of the success he’s had,” Fontenot explained his sales pitch during an appearance on Audacy’s 92.9 The Game on The Midday Show with Andy & Randy. “He waited a month to sign, it was a month into free agency and he signed here and he chose this place. He’s constantly talked about how Atlanta is a great place to live and a great place to be and how there’s a good culture in this locker room, and he was obviously really successful. I think what that shows is, No. 1 he’s a great man with a great skill set and there’s a lot of players out there and so, we have a coaching staff that’s going to maximize players and get the most of them.”

After almost a decade in the league, the Falcons were the first team to figure out how to use Patterson to the best of his abilities in their offensive system. By doing so, Patterson recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

Call it crazy, call it wishful thinking, but they just might be able to do the same with Jones.

