Falcons COVID-19: 2 Coaches, Defensive End Won’t Travel to Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons starting defensive end John Cominsky tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a source told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Cominsky has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

The #Falcons chose to work virtually all day Thursday as a precaution after a player and assistant coach tested positive. The team is taking two planes to Minnesota and injured players were left home. They’ve been in touch with the NFL’s medical experts. Again, the game is on. https://t.co/ja3TRAVIqt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2020

Cominsky will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Staying behind in Atlanta with him is defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi and assistant coach Jess Simpson.

Lupoi was traced as a close contact. The Falcons are taking two planes to Minnesota and the injured players won’t be flying.

Falcons Shut Down Facility

The Falcons announced Wednesday that they had entered the NFL’s intensive protocol following the news of Marlon Davidson’s positive test result.

This means that the Falcons held all virtual meetings and furthered its safety measures by limiting the number of people in the weight room, increase testing and gameday testing, and the use of masks/face coverings enforced at all times.

The Carolina Panthers followed in their footsteps after coming in contact with Atlanta last week.

Due to taking the necessary precautions, the Falcons were able to face the Vikings as scheduled in Week 6.

In response to Cominsky landing on the reserve/COVID list, the Falcons elevated linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

A Look at The Vikings Matchup

Atlanta is not the only losing heading team into this matchup. The Vikings are coming off another tough loss in Week 5, losing in a close 27-26 to the Seattle Seahawks. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota almost had the game in their hands until Russel Wilson and wide receiver DK Metcalf connected for a 6-yard touchdown with just a few seconds remaining on the clock. Despite the loss, the Vikings covered the spread as a 6.5-point road underdog.

This is clearly a must-win game for the Vikings who are now 1-4. As for Atlanta, well they could use a win too. Their season is close to tanking unless interim coach Raheem Morris can win the next 11 games. In their favor, Cousins has yet to show consistency at QB and recorded 249 passing yards, two TDs, and an interception against Seattle

More good news for Atlanta, Viking’s running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out with a groin injury. The Falcons won’t have to worry about stopping him, but they’ll still need to figure out how to stop rookie Justin Jefferson. The young wideout currently leads the team with 371 rushing yards and could continue his progress if Atlanta’s defense can’t get it together by Sunday.

