Falcons Elevate Former XFL, Vikings LB vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday prior to the Prime Time game against Carolina that they have activated linebacker Edmond Robinson.

Teams Are Allowed Flex Player This Season

This year in the NFL, per the league’s 2020 COVID-19 rules, teams are allowed to “flex” players from their practice squad to replace a player who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Right now, Atlanta’s defensive end John Cominsky is on its reserve/COVID-19 list. Robinson is being elevated to take his place.

On Monday, the Falcons announced rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s been a rough season for Davidson. The 22-year old has played in just three games this season due to a knee injury at the start of the season and then was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Robinson Has Seen Action

This game against Carolina Panthers marks the fourth game this season that Robinson has seen. He has tallied four tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit. Robinson’s presence should provide depth on the defense and options for Atlanta on special teams. So far this season he’s seen played 27 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams

The Vikings selected Robinson in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He also spent some time with the Jets and Cardinals. Before heading into the XFL, Robinson played in a total of 22 NFL games from 2015-2017.

His XFL career was short but notable. In five games, Robison recorded 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits.

Falcons vs. Panthers Matchup

Atlanta, now 1-6, took a short trip to Charlotte this week to face their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers. Along for the ride are some high hopes of digging themselves out of a deep hole.

The Panthers were able to beat the Falcon in Atlanta in Week 5 this season, but Atlanta has won three of their last four away to the Panthers.

Carolina won 23-16 in their last meeting, which ultimately led to the firing of Dan Quinn. Now they’ll face the Falcons under interim head coach Raheem Morris. Morris was able to come up with Atlanta’s first win of the season on the road, but then the Falcons went back to “Falconing’ in Week.

The Falcons found a new and unique way to lose. Trailing the Lions 16-14 with just over a minute on the clock and the ball on the Lions 10-yard line, the Falcons failed to run down the clock and Todd Gurley scored a touchdown too soon. This gave Matthew Stafford enough time to connect for a final touchdown and a 23-22 ending.

Carolina came close to losing again but fell 27-24 to the Saints. Teddy Bridgewater had a solid game against his former teammates finishing 23 of 28 passes.

The Panthers’ young secondary is playing incredibly well this season while Atlanta’s is getting better each week. In the Falcons’ last three outings, they have managed to give up just 23 points. In those three games, the defense has only allowed 3.6 yards per carry.

The question that remains this week is if Atlanta can stop Teddy B’s passing attack Thursday night? With Morris on a mission to head coach in a Prime Time game, it’s possible.

The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET in Charlotte.

