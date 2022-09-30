Falcons Face ‘Big Test’ vs. Cleveland Browns

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Cleveland Browns for their Week 4 meeting, which means they’ll face another run-heavy offense starring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt behind a sturdy O-line.

And according to second-year defensive lineman, Ta’Quon Graham, playing the Browns will be a “big test” and possibly the “biggest.”

“Honestly, it’s a big test, one of the best offensive lines in the league,” Graham said earlier this week, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Arguably, maybe the best. This is the biggest test that we can have. This is another opportunity to go out there and prove we can do it. Prove that we are a talented (defensive) line as well.”

Alongside veteran defensive end Grady Jarrett, the Falcons will need Graham to step up on Sunday––just as he did against the Seahawks and Rams.

Arthur Smith Is Happy With Graham’s Progress

The Falcons bolster one of the youngest rosters across the league and Graham is one of the young players that has made an impact on head coach Arthur Smith in year 2.

In the two games he’s seen action in thus far, Graham has totaled seven tackles.

“I think TQ Graham’s playing really well,” Smith said. “A lot of subtle things. I think some of these pressures late (in the game Sunday against Seattle) affected the quarterback, and he kind of grinded out some rush, and that’s why you keep chipping away.”

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees also chimed in, “He’s been playing the run well. Learning the system. He’s been playing well.”

Graham logged a total of 15 tackles in 2021, so he’s already on track to an even better season. So, what’s changed between his rookie year and now?

“Really just fundamentally, the way he’s taking on blocks, the little things, the technique things that matter in the run game,” Smith said. “Not get turned, not guessing, that’s what it comes down to – leverage, fundamentals, being able to play good combination blocks.”

The 23-year-old also currently leads the Falcons with five QB hits.

“He had a couple pressures the other day (against Seattle) that don’t show up on the stat sheet as pretty as a sack, but he can affect the quarterback, too,” Smith said. “He’s taking a step, and in the obvious rush situations, so just pleased with where he’s trending.”

Falcons Tasked With Stopping Cleveland’s Run Game

Graham and company have been doing a solid job so far this season, holding opposing run offenses under 100 yards.

However, that could be difficult to repeat this weekend against Nick Chubb, who has rushed for 141 yards against the Panthers, 87 yards versus New York, and most recently, 113 yards against the Steelers.

Graham believes the Falcons have enough talent to slow down Chubb if they focus on their mental preparation.

“It starts with mentality,” Graham said. “They’ve got talented guys. We’ve got talented guys. We definitely have to respect that they have one of the best offensive lines. They’ve got arguably one of the two best backs in the league. I just feel like it starts with the mentality, and we just have to go out there and execute.”

